Cryptocurrency : Ripple is included in the list of 50 disruptive companies

Ripple has been included in the annual list of 50 disruptive companies published by CNBC. An annual list of private companies that are transforming the economy and people’s lives.

Specifically, CNBC has released its ninth annual “Disruptor 50” list that identifies private companies that have grown rapidly over the past year.

To build this list, a team of more than fifty CNBC writers, producers, reporters and editors read and evaluated more than 1,500 nominated companies. To arrive at a final list of 50 Startups and private companies, which are using cutting-edge technology to transform the industries in which they are present.

In fact, all companies are listed according to the Disruptor 50 methodology, which states that all must be founded after January 1, 2006.

This is certainly good news for XRP fans, as CNBC identified Ripple as a company that has made significant progress. And, it has had an impact on business and competes in the market at a rapid pace.

According to the list, Ripple is in 38th place, ahead of Nubank, the great banking challenge of Latin America. And, Flexport, the economics of the supply chain.

It also includes Ripple’s client, Flutterwave, and the Robinhood app that allows investors to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies. Likewise, the list includes the new social network application, Clubhouse, as the new sound of social networks.

Reaches CNBC’s Disruptor 50 for the second year in a row

For its part, according to a detailed description from CNBC, Ripple is valued at about $ 10 billion. Being the key Blockchain technology, belonging to the money transfer industry.

Furthermore, the Ripple in question uses XRP to facilitate cross-border transactions for its network of financial institutions. Likewise, Ripple also uses the interbank messaging system that banks use to send money around the world.

To recall, last year, Ripple also made this CNBC list of disruptive companies. However, it was ranked 28th for offering an answer to money transfers.

In this way, the Ripple team is delighted to have been included in the “CNBC 2021 Disruptor 50” list of the most disruptive private global companies.

“We are proud to be named on CNBC 2021 for the second year in a row.”

Lastly, the fact that Ripple is on this list means that it has made the idea of ​​instant payments a reality. Even during the pandemic it has achieved many positive results. In particular, the most practical thing is that they still plan to hire new employees this year.

