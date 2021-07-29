Cryptocurrency : Ripple and SBI Remit team up to streamline remittance payments

Ripple has teamed up with SBI Remit, Japan’s leading money transfer provider Coins.ph, and cryptocurrency exchange SBI VC Trade to streamline remittance payments from Japan to the Philippines. The company announced this news on July 27, noting that this association will take advantage of an on-demand liquidity service (ODL) to offer customers faster and more affordable remittance options. This is reportedly the first implementation of Ripple’s ODL service in Japan.

According to the announcement, this partnership will drive greater adoption of crypto-related services in the Asia-Pacific region. The deal involves the use of XRP to avoid pre-financing. By doing so, both Coins.ph and SBI VC Trade will be able to free up more capital, which they can use to expand their payments businesses.

Commenting on this partnership, Nobuo Ando, ​​the Representative Director of SBI Remit, said that the company sees enormous potential in using blockchain to revolutionize payments and improve business governance by unlocking trapped capital. He added that the launch of ODL in Japan is just the first step in a long journey, as SBI Remit intends to drive the next level of financial innovation beyond real-time payments in the Philippines.

This news was positively reflected on XRP, giving the coin much-needed momentum to continue rallying. At the time of writing, XRP (XRP / USD) is up 9.49% in the last 24 hours to change hands at $ 0.7079. This price denotes a gain of 24.57% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Ripple continues to expand its control in the Asia Pacific region

This news comes as Ripple continues to target the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with its services. The region is reportedly vibrant with e-commerce, a feature that has seen Ripple’s transactions grow 130% year-over-year. In addition to this, the region has more clarity regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies, which makes it suitable for the company.

Before partnering with SBI Remit, Ripple reached similar agreements with Novatti and Tranglo. In addition to this, the company hired technology veteran Brooks Entwistle as Managing Director of Southeast Asia to help accelerate its expansion in the APAC region.

While the company is doing exceptionally well in the APAC region, the same cannot be said for its home country. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the company and its executives, alleging they violated securities laws. Nonetheless, the court rulings appear to be giving Ripple the upper hand in the case, leaving the watchdog lost in a maze.

