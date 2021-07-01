Cryptocurrency : ‘Rick Astley’ hodlers are key force again and signals on network suggest ‘recovery’

Compartir

Bitcoin technical analyst Willy Woo believes that this is not a bear market because indicators on the chain signal a recovery and the asset is still being bought by long-term hodlers.

The popular analyst’s comments came in an interview on the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast on June 28. Woo stated that he does not believe that Bitcoin is in a typical bear market due to the signs of accumulation shown on the chain.

Referring to the hit ’80s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” by British pop artist Rick Astley, Woo stated:

“The ‘Rick Astley’ is the fork that keeps buying and never tends to sell much… And of course Rick was very active during 2021, and then all of a sudden all the coins were moved from Rick to the weak hands: the Speculative traders who buy and sell. Now we’re seeing that cross go back to Rick. “

He added that we are currently in a speculative phase and the coins that were sold earlier this year are slowly being absorbed by long-term holders.

Podcast host Peter McCormack revealed that he has yet to sell any crypto assets and is still confident because “too much is still happening and good things are happening.”

In analyzing the current price chart for Bitcoin, Woo stated that it is a different cycle than any we have seen, as the underlying structure is completely different. He stated:

“The price at the moment is turning bearish sideways, it looks like a Wyckoffian accumulation price pattern and so if that is true we should have that last wick down to $ 28K- $ 29K, which should have been the proof. bottom end. Everything on the chain appears to be on the mend. “

Analytics provider Santiment appears to have noticed similar data, noting that the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges has steadily declined and is being blocked from being kept by hodlers.

After the #Bitcoin crash in mid-May, the supply of $ BTC on exchanges has been steadily declining and blocked for hodlers to keep it safe. This is a good sign for #bulls, as funds straying away from exchanges reduce the risk of large liquidations. https://t.co/ABkcih9ea1 pic.twitter.com/NqU3ljRyIH – Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 30, 2021

Commenting on the current regulatory pressure, which has intensified in China, the US and the UK, Woo stated:

“It’s as if Bitcoin is now fighting the Final Boss in a video game … it really takes on the central bankers, and much sooner than we think.”

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin was trading within its six-week range limit channel, dropping 3.7% in the last 24 hours to $ 34,653 according to CoinGecko. As reported by Cointelegraph, traders have been looking at three key areas for the monthly candle close.