Cryptocurrency : Remittance companies in El Salvador crawl on Bitcoin (BTC) despite approval

Last week, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin (BTC / USD) as legal tender. President Nayib Bukele stated that Bitcoin will become the main remittance currency for Salvadorans living abroad.

However, despite the government’s free pass to Bitcoin, remittance companies in the country are not eager to start embracing the cryptocurrency.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Fintech analyst Kenneth Suchoski, while speaking to ., stated that remittance companies are waiting for the customer to start demanding Bitcoin services before launching such services.

Low adoption of Bitcoin for remittances

He also said that there will be a problem for locals receiving Bitcoin from abroad because they operate in cash in most cases.

Suchoski added that global cross-border remittances made using cryptocurrencies are less than 1%.

Because Bitcoin has yet to be adopted for cross-border payments to friends and family, global remittance services like MoneyGram and Western Union will be relevant for years to come, he added.

In theory, Bitcoin offers a cheaper and faster way for recipients to obtain funds from loved ones abroad without using traditional remittance channels.

Remittance companies looking for ways to add Bitcoin services

Last month, top remittance company MoneyGram International stated that it has opened 12,000 retail outlets in the US for customers to buy and sell Bitcoin for cash. The company said it wants to build a bridge that will link Bitcoin and other crypto assets to the local fiat currency.

Western Union, on the other hand, had initially run a test in the past using Bitcoin and crypto. However, the company said it did not come up with a better cost-saving “use case”.

The use of Bitcoin for anonymous transactions has been a problem for regulators, who feel that it facilitates money laundering. But companies are now adhering to compliance steps to reduce such risks. Remittance companies are likely to follow suit or provide a similar step to ensure they stay in touch with the law.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money