Cryptocurrency : Regulation of bitcoin in Spain would be under the control of the CNMV and the Central Bank

Key facts:

In Spain, platforms and issuers of cryptocurrencies will be supervised by the CNMV and the Bank of Spain.

The regulations may be ready by the end of the current year or early 2022.

The European Union will grant powers to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and the Bank of Spain for control and regulation of bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. The information is part of the draft update that was presented on this topic in September 2020.

The digital medium Cinco Días was in charge of disseminating yesterday, June 21, 2021, part of the content of the cryptocurrency regulation proposal (MICA) and the platforms that operate with them, prepared by the Commission. European. In the non-fungible tokens are withdrawn from the coverage of the standard, Broker licensing is tightened and portfolio management is included.

According to the current draft, it is expected that, with this new impetus, the regulations may be ready by the end of the current year or early 2022. To this end, both cryptocurrency issuers and platforms that provide services with these assets in Europe, They must be based in a country that belongs to the European Union. They must also have authorization from the compliance supervisor. In Spain, the responsible bodies will be the CNMV and the Bank of Spain.

The European Central Bank (ECB), for its part, urged Parliament and the European Commission to clarify the definition of what constitutes a cryptocurrency and therefore what is subject to MICA and what is not. In doing so, it seeks to avoid “divergent interpretations”, to help “support the provision of cryptocurrency services on a cross-border basis and to establish a truly harmonized set of rules.”

The ECB asks that regulations do not apply to digital currencies that the main central banks of the world are studying, such as the digital euro, which is already included in the draft.

Creation of a sandbox in the European Union

One of the proposals that is included in this regulation is the creation of a European Sandbox. There will be a controlled environment under state supervision, conducive to the development of new projects.

In draft perks to investment service companies are eliminated. According to the document, brokers must make a new request.

Regarding regulation related to cryptocurrencies, “it is accelerating, and before the end of the year there may be a second advanced official text,” said Gloria Hernández Aler, partner at finReg, a firm specialized in regulatory and financial advice in Spain.

This draft regulatory framework has been in place since September 2020. At that time, the European Commission classified stablecoins or stablecoins as electronic money. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are classified as financial instruments.

As CriptoNoticias reviewed, one of the most striking objectives of the regulation project is oversee the issuance of stablecoins, “Or any cryptocurrency that qualifies as electronic money.” This, in addition to standardizing the rules on crypto assets in all the countries of the European Union.