Cryptocurrency : Raoul Paul salutes the crypto industry and calls it an “anti-fragile financial system.”

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Raoul Paul, a popular cryptocurrency advocate who is also the founder and CEO of Global Macro Investor and Real Vision Group, was praised by the crypto industry in general, following the three-week recession in the market.

Raoul Paul praised the resilience of the digital currency ecosystem and its ability not to fall apart as more than $ 1.02 trillion was eliminated due to low regulation failing to prevent settlement shocks. Paul praised the crypto industry in general after the three-week recession in the market.

The cryptocurrency industry has been hit on all sides for the past few weeks. Starting with the Xinjiang flood that drastically affected Bitcoin mining until Tesla reversed its decision to accept Bitcoin payments, the market has gone from negative news to others.

The biggest blow in years came when Chinese regulators banned crypto transactions for the country’s financial institutions. The Asian giant also highlighted plans to send miners packing as talks on energy conservation are gradually becoming a concern.

These bouts of negativity pushed the global crypto market capitalization from a high of about $ 2.6 trillion to a low of $ 1.5 trillion. However, Raoul Paul noted that all key players did not suffer from volatility.

“Crypto had a major VAR crash test, and NOTHING happened. The liquidation of leverage was offset by the overcollateralisation. No one was left holding the baby. No company went under. The Fed did not have to intervene. Defi did not break and remained almost normal, “he said in a Twitter thread, adding: There were no chains of collateral losses. There was no collateral pressure. Stablecoins remained stable. Some exchanges were reduced for an hour or two. There were no large exchange losses, nor is it necessary to mutualise losses. No protocol failed. No company needed quick financing. “

This resilience, according to Raoul, makes the crypto industry exhibit zero systemic risk compared to the world of traditional finance. Based on these, he declared the industry as an “anti-fragile financial system that does not fail in times of stress, where asset ownership is clear and losses are not mutualised with taxpayers.”

Many industry heavyweights, including but not limited to Mark Cuban, Ray Dalio, Michael Saylor and others, helped cushion the fate of cryptocurrencies with their open disclosure of investments in digital assets during the most challenging period for the industry in the last years. .

Image Source: Shutterstock