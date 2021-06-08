Cryptocurrency : Radio amateurs from Brazil sent bitcoin thanks to the moon

Márcio Gandra, Rafael Silveira, Narcélio Filho, André Alvarenga and Paulo Jr. are five radio amateurs and bitcoiners from Brazil who, using a radio system, made the first bitcoin transaction using the moon. The intention is to demonstrate how cryptocurrency can be used even without the internet.

Another reason they gave for the experiment was because during the coronavirus pandemic “various concerns regarding human freedom” were known.

According to them, families have been “torn apart without any outlined reaction. Except for those who were willing to break the limits of air and earth to achieve what they yearn for: total freedom, to think, speak, come, go and, why not, send bitcoins.

The action was achieved through long-range radio equipment with which they retransmitted, in morse code, the hexadecimal of a file of a Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction (PSBT). This is a format that allows Bitcoin transactions to be signed even without a direct connection to the Internet.

The P2P transaction was made between André Alvarenga and Narcélio Filho, located Belo Horizonte and Macacos-MG, respectively, but they needed two digital signatures to validate the operation on the network. At that time, Rafael Silveira and Paulo Jr intervened, both at more than 600 km away, in the state of São Paulo.

The distance between the participants made it impossible for the transmission to be made in a straight line, since it was carried out without internet and only using radio waves, so they used the moon as a kind of “mirror”, under a technique known in amateur radio like EME (Earth – Moon – Earth) or «Moon Bounce».

It transpired several days later that the group chose to carry out the experiment on April 24, when it happened the phenomenon known as “pink moon”. Time of the year when the moon reaches its closest point to the earth, favoring the success of the initiative.

«The project proposes much more interesting alternatives to communicate and send cryptocurrencies over continental distances, using public and educational communication satellites that orbit space. Without compromising your security and anonymity ”, indicated the bitcoiners.

After the first transmission, the group of radio amateurs sent another message with the phrase “Elon, we did it first!”, via radio waves in morse code to the moon. This time they wanted to make fun of the billionaire and show that no need to have large amounts of money to cross the limits of the earth in search of freedom.

Upcoming projects with bitcoin

The Brazilians also announced that they are going to launch the Satoshi.radio.br project. It is a group of radio amateurs located in various cities around the world who will serve as ‘listeners and announcers’ of Bitcoin transactions via radio waves.

Likewise, they are planning create non-fungible tokens (NFT), with the audios and files of the transaction history record, to finance the acquisition of powerful structures to allow the expansion of the aforementioned Satoshi.Radio.br project.

Brazilian bitcoin enthusiasts, having successfully achieved the first experiment, want to continue testing new tools.

In that sense, they announced that the next thing they will do, will be a payment through the Bitcoin Lightning network, from the state of Minas Gerais to a remote area of ​​the Amazon.

They claim to use amateur radio satellites in orbit to transmit the signal in digital mode, thus obtaining “a fast and accurate transmission, without the need to cut parts as was done in the experiment with Morse code using the moon.”

In the same vein as the five Brazilians, but in 2019, CriptoNoticias reported that Canadian bitcoiner Rodolfo Novak, creator of the ColdCard wallet, completed a bitcoin transaction using an amateur radio system and a brain wallet or memory wallet.