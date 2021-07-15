Cryptocurrency : race will cross 5 European countries on behalf of Bitcoin

The Road2Bitcoin race promises to bring together bitcoiners from around the world next October to race on behalf of Bitcoin through 5 countries in Europe.

Road2Bitcoin will take place between October 11 and 31, 2021, passing through Italy, Germany, Slovenia, Austria, France. Among the cities covered will be Genoa, Venice, Munich, Salzburg and Nuremberg, culminating in the headquarters of the European Parliament, in the city of Strasbourg (France).

In addition, it will consist of 21 stations or meeting points along the route, a number chosen for the maximum emission of bitcoins: 21 million units. Athletes will be able to meet there and join the race by walking, running, cycling or in any other way powered by human effort.

TeamSatoshi is the bitcoiner sports organization behind this event. Road2Bitcoin is the third in a series already made up of two previous races: Satoshi Freeathlon and Tour de Satoshi, held in 2019.

Notably, during the sporting event, runners will carry a Lightning torch, an activity in which small amounts of bitcoin will be passed through the Lightning network as they progress through the race. Each athlete will add an additional amount of satoshis to what they receive. The dynamics can be followed on Twitter through the hashtag #tstorch. They will also carry a physical copy of the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Athletes to raise funds for Bitcoin development

The purpose of the race, in addition to drawing attention to Bitcoin, is to raise funds for its development, support open source projects (Open Source), or any other noble or charitable cause.

Vitus Zeller, one of the TeamSatoshi riders, and organizer of the race, stated on his Twitter that pledged to donate 21 million satoshis (0.21 BTC) annually for 21 years, a figure that corresponds to USD 7000 per year, based on current bitcoin prices.

The beneficiaries of this initiative will be selected development projects, athletes, as well as TeamSatoshi events and other charitable causes, Zeller said.

To secure his promise, he made public the portfolio address where he houses said funds. In addition invited all brokers to collect bitcoins and dedicate them to the cause they want, a message that came with the announcement of the race.

Those who cannot participate in person, will be able to do so from wherever they are, trying to trace the Bitcoin logo with the route they take and sharing their experience with the community.