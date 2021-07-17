Cryptocurrency : Purchase of cryptocurrencies in PayPal will not have annual limits

The giant of virtual payments, PayPal, announced that the annual limits on the purchase of cryptocurrencies, which were previously set at $ 50,000, were abolished. At the same time, the weekly limit, which was $ 20,000, is increased to $ 100,000 USD. It is a measure aimed at increasing the volume of trade within the platform.

For now, the company did not change the variety of virtual currencies available for trade. Thus, Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin are maintained. With this measure, the firm explained, an attempt is being made to adapt to the “ever-changing needs of users.” So far, the price of Bitcoin has not reacted to this announcement.

Now, the platform’s clients, they explain, will have more flexibility to buy digital assets. The North American company has been allowing trading with cryptocurrencies since the end of 2020. It was a long-awaited step by the crypto community. The news, back then, sparked an unprecedented boost to the price of the pioneer cryptocurrency.

Increase the ability of users to purchase cryptocurrencies

The company explains that the expectations related to the cryptocurrency purchase business were widely exceeded by the high demand that exists in that market. According to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, the firm is contributing to the mass use of cryptocurrencies. In that sense, the expansion of the limits is seen as a step in that direction.

It should be noted that PayPal is a fully centralized firm. Consequently, the most staunch defenders of cryptocurrencies do not trust to host their funds there. For the original philosophy of Bitcoin, the fact of not possessing the private keys of the currencies, cancels any difference with the fiat money.

In other words, the company that hosts users’ cryptocurrency funds is capable of freezing or seizing them on instructions from the government. This, they consider, does not happen if the owner of the coins has his own keys, which makes him the true owner of his bitcoins.

According to this appreciation of cryptocurrencies, whoever buys Bitcoin and hosts it on PayPal or another similar platform, stops owning those bitcoins. However, the growth of virtual currency adoption in the United States, with PayPal as the intermediary, looks more vigorous than ever.

In a statement, the financial company PayPal announces that it abolishes the annual limits on the purchase of cryptocurrencies. Source: PayPal

Expanding its features

Although it took its time, it can be said that PayPal got into the cryptocurrency buying and selling business early. Now, the firm enjoys a strong position above its competition in traditional banks and other virtual platforms.

Riding on the wave of popularity of digital currencies, the company plans to move on, increasing the features to attract more users. Therefore, it is noted that, since the announcement of its entry into the crypto world, PayPal has not stopped making changes to look more attractive. In this way, since its launch, in October last year, the changes have been remarkable.

The first modification was to increase the weekly limit from 10K to 20K. It then partnered with the Coinbase exchange to enable the link between the two platforms when it comes to crypto trading. In parallel, PayPal’s Venmo firm launched its options to trade cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, it is noted that it was recently announced that in cryptocurrency options, apart from buying and selling, another was added. This is the option to withdraw digital currencies from PayPal to external wallets.

PayPal’s major changes are not over, its investments in Blockchain firms are in full swing.

