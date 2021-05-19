Cryptocurrency : Project Rundown interview with Bitspawn.

Compartir

Disclaimer: The Capital has received a payment in exchange for writing this article.

Hi guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about the Bitspawn project! Can you tell us more about the foundation of the project and what is the problem you were addressing?

Bitspawn is solving problems around the predatory gaming industry, protecting the rights of competitive video game players, and creating new revenue streams for gamers.

Could you give us a summary of the most important things about Bitspawn?

Bitspawn allows players to earn money from their skills in new areas outside of streaming and content creation. We give the more than 2 billion gamers around the world a way to combat the predatory practices of the video game industry and put value in their own hands. Bitspawn is a protocol for creating a global decentralized gaming economy.

So, heading into 2021 and beyond, how will Bitspawn have an impact on the crypto space or the world?

Bitspawn aims to offer a solution to depolarize the video game industry and create the foundation for a decentralized global gaming economy. Bitspawn will provide sustainable networks for the video game industry that will provide positive feedback loops to all participants.

Now could you tell us about the achievements of Bitspawn so far, please tell us what you are most proud of?

Bitspawn has created a beta application with more than 12,000 registered users. We have successfully closed our token sale and have integrated into one of the best blockchain ecosystems, Solana.

Now, give us a quick rundown on the future of Bitspawn. For example, what new things are you looking to bring to life and what will it mean for the overall project?

We are creating a gaming oracle to help with on-chain and off-chain gaming data processing, adding new features for players such as betting matches, progression, and markets. These short-term features will allow for much more usability for a wider range of players.

Tell us about your team. Who are the people behind the screens?

The core team has been on blockchain since 2015 and has worked on multiple projects. Eric Godwin, Founder and CEO, is a blockchain expert and a former competitive gamer. Alex Lan, CTO, is a former Amazon engineer and created his own enterprise-grade blockchain. Lukas Kamadulis, CMO, is a social media expert and has worked directly with companies such as TikTok and Snapchat. Rhys Boulanger, COO, is a seasoned entrepreneur and online business expert.

What partnerships have you committed to with Bitspawn so far, and which ones are the most impactful?

Bitspawn has partnered with many crypto VCs that add value to ecosystem development.

If people would like to follow Bitspawn on social media, visit your website, or read your important documents like your white paper, what are the links they should visit? Please list them below.

Sure, here’s a link to our Twitter, Telegram, and Discord. I hope to see you there.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitspawnGG

Telegram: t.me/bitspawnprotocol

Discord: discord.gg/invite/bitspawn

Thanks a lot for your time!