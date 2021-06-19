Cryptocurrency : Project brief interview with Omnia DeFi

Compartir

What partnerships has Omnia DeFi engaged so far, and which are the most impactful?

We are in discussions with various strategic partners in a variety of industries and governments. Due to the confidential nature of these discussions, we are unable to reveal further details at this stage. We are looking for and reviewing escrow and release partners at this time and would welcome any inquiries. Interested parties should connect with us on LinkedIn.

Now, on a more technical side, what are the coin metrics for $ OMNIA tokens and how do they lead to a stable and balanced system?

In short, our platform indexes data linked to the value of assets and converts that value into negotiable tokens. OATs serve as security index tokens. Each asset has an integer that acts as an index number that represents the total value stored and the data linked to the underwriting of that asset. The index number can be divided into x number of fractions indicating the total fixed number of available tokens tied to that whole number. The index number receives an overall safety rating derived from KYC / KYA / AML scores plus any number of tests and additional grants or guarantees. This security rating allows the token buyer to know the level of risk associated with purchasing the tokens. Security ratings are constantly reviewed by requesting them at regular (or irregular) intervals and / or Omnia DeFi, the token traders, or the asset holders themselves.

Transactionally, let’s say you have a $ 100K Joan Mitchell and you want to raise cash to fund your exhibition tour. You decide to tokenize and receive 100 tokens for the painting. You keep 51 of the chips (51%). The remaining 49 are sold to people who are now fractional owners of the Joan Mitchell. They can own up to 49% of your valuable art, but you can still decide how to manage it. If, on the other hand, you are one of the people who bought one or more of the 49 tiles, if the price of the painting increases, so will the value of your tokens, without having to put too much effort into maintaining the expensive painting.

Or let’s say you inherited a piece of land but don’t have the capital to start a farm or build on it. You cannot trust the local banking system where you are located and it is virtually impossible for you to get the loan you need. The people around you are as cash-strapped as you are. By tokenizing, you can successfully register your land and sell 49% of the attached tokens and release your capital on the land. Being on the platform allows you to present your territorial development plan and attract token buyers from around the world, exponentially increasing your chances of obtaining financing.

OMNIA DeFi tokenomics are as follows:

💰 Total supply: 10,000,000

💸 Offer in circulation – public listing: 2,575.00

– Liquidity fund: 575.00

– Advisors and gifts: 300,000

– Bootstrap Funding: 300,000

– Private pre-sale and public pre-sale: 1,400,000

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Core Team: 1,350,000 – locked for 15 months, streamed daily for a total of 90,000 tokens / month

⚠ lock time and amount may be subject to change → tokens are not available at this time; be aware of possible scams

👨‍💻 Development: 1,725,000–50% locked for 7 months (no streaming launch)

⚠ lock time and amount may be subject to change → tokens are not available at this time; be aware of possible scams

🚀 Marketing: 1,000,000–50% locked for 6.5 months (no broadcast launch)

⚠ lock time and amount may be subject to change → tokens are not available at this time; be aware of possible scams

🌕 [Burn] Moon Vault: 1,000,000 – Augmented Reality Reality App, 20% on Earth, 80% on the Moon

⛲ Liquidity fund: 575,000

🕵️‍♀️ Advisors and raffle: 300,000

👉 Bootstrap Funding: 300,000 – Funds will be used for marketing to get a lot of attention before R1

👉 R1: 150,000 – limited to 25,000 DAI → contact team for higher amounts

👉 R2: 1,250,000 – limited to 100,000 DAI

⚠ The supply of R2 could decrease as we find deals with high-level R1 token holders.

👨‍🌾 Stakes and agriculture: 2,350,000 – could be managed by a multiple firm that will pass on rewards to the participation and agriculture contracts. Useful in case these contracts need to be updated or paused for security reasons

– –

Core team award schedule

The main team tokens will be locked for 15 months, but will be released via a daily broadcast.

Because? The core team’s token transmission will prevent the team from flooding the market.

Rather than sell a large chunk every quarter or after 6+ months, which would have negative effects on the market, the Omnia team chooses to use amazing DeFi tools to have less impact on $ OMNIA tokens if team members sold their allowance.

– –

Unsold tokens

All unsold tokens from bootstrap funding, public and private presale will be burned.

– –

Bootstrap financing, private presale and use of public presale funds

Bootstrap financing

± 60% of the funds will be used for marketing purposes in order to make successful pre-sales.

± 40% of the funds will be used to comply with AML standards, to audit smart contracts and approve cyber-essentials.

Pre sales

50% of the funds acquired during public and private presales will be used to trade on DEX.

50% of the funds will be used for Omnia working funds. Cash flow is the lifeblood of business – most businesses die from lack of cash.

Liquidity lock

⚠ This could be subject to change as we seek a partnership with a launch pad, which means we will follow your requirements.

33% of LP tokens will be locked for 4 months

33% of LP tokens will be locked for 8 months

33% of LP tokens will be locked for 1 year

As we see different chains, L2 solutions and cross-chain solutions emerging, we have to be very flexible and proactive regarding the tools we are using. That is why we need to have access to liquidity to navigate from one chain to another while providing liquidity to the bridges.

If people would like to follow Omnia DeFi on your social media pages, visit your website, or read your important documents like your whitepaper, what links should they visit? Please list them below.

Visit us on our website and chat with us on Telegram!

Website: https://omniadefi.com/

Telegram – chat: https://t.me/omnia_defi_official

Telegram – announcement: https://t.me/omnia_defi_annoucement

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Omnia_DeFi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omnia-defi-ltd/