Cryptocurrency : Project brief interview with HyperLaunchToken

Now could you tell us about the achievements of HyperLaunchToken so far and in the history of the project, please tell us what you are most proud of?

We are proud of our community and more than 350 portfolio holders, they have been waiting a long time before developers could get someone to market. We have a clear path for our marketing strategy and we apply the coin to list on CoinGecko and CMC. We don’t like to rush and members like big whales. We did a good alth and we are going to break that easy in the next month.

Now, give us a quick rundown of the future of HyperLaunchToken. For example, what new things are you looking to bring to life and what will it mean for the overall project?

We will do a relaunch if we hit the 5k wallet headlines and launch the test platform at the same time. That makes the platform a good test run. In the testing phase, members can create, learn, explore, and test their coins. We want everything you need to do or have to create a coin to be done on the same platform. Therefore, new coin creators will have all possible options for success and will receive help from experts in the easiest way possible. After the test platform is up and running well, the main platform will launch and we will focus on the listing part on the larger exchanges.

Tell us about your team. Who are the people behind the screens?

The team consists of 4 members, 1 in marketing and 3 developers who created this coin to make a breakthrough on ico launch pads. The developers are creating this token in addition to their school exams in the crypto-universe.

What partnerships have you committed to with HyperLaunchToken so far, and which are the most impactful?

We do not have any association at this time. We are working on the list of the best options for the test platform. We have applied to be included in Coingecko in CMC.

Now, on a more technical side of things, what are the metrics for currencies and how do they lead to a stable and balanced system?

Our token metric is based on the wallet holders, where you will be rewarded the longer you have. We also burn a good chunk of the fee, there is no separate fee for creators.

The 8% fee is automatically added to the liquidity pool when selling.

The 5% rate is automatically distributed to all cardholders.

80% is burned at launch.

We did the stealth launch to prevent the bot from joining in and making big wailing when joining the relaunch

We are doing a relaunch to grow on the test platform so that we can finish it in the best way when we switch to the main platform.