Cryptocurrency : Production of green miner BTC Bitfarms increased 50% after China’s ban as Compass goes nuclear

Publicly traded North American Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms has doubled in productivity this year amid Chinese crackdown and the resulting mining migration.

The Canadian Hydroelectric Mining Team claims that it currently powers roughly 1.5% of the entire Bitcoin network with over 99% renewable green energy.

In a July 14 production update, the company revealed that it had mined 1,357 BTC in the first six months of 2021, adding that this was the highest amount of BTC mined in North America as reported by publicly traded miners. .

It has projected the production of more than 400 BTC for the month of July, which would be double the 199 mined in January, and more than 50% on the 365 BTC mined in June.

Bitfarms, which was founded in 2017, also stated that more than 95% of its production this year, or 1,445 BTC, has been deposited into escrow as of July 12.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin experienced its biggest difficulty drop in history due to the mining crackdown in China and the resulting shutdown of operations. BitInfoCharts has reported a 42.5% decrease in difficulty since the end of May and more than half of that occurred this month.

This has resulted in Bitfarms producing significantly higher amounts of BTC at a lower cost per unit produced, the report adds. The productivity surge did not stop the company’s stock from taking a hit in late June, as Cointelegraph reported.

Bitfarms founder and CEO Emiliano Grodzki stated that Beijing’s Bitcoin mining embargo has been good news for the company, which has nearly doubled its market share as a result.

“Reports indicate that China’s cryptocurrency mining ban and the exodus of mining rigs seeking new accommodation may take an extended period to resolve. Bitfarms is well positioned to take advantage of the significantly improved economic opportunity. “

The company has already started that process with the installation of 1,500 MicroBT Bitcoin miners in its Magog, Quebec data center, adding 120 PH / s of total production in June 2021.

Compass points to nuclear power

In a separate development from the mining industry, North American mining and accommodation company Compass Mining has signed a 20-year agreement with nuclear fission company Oklo, which will supply the company with 150 megawatts of power.

According to Compass CEO Whit Gibbs, the first Oklo mini-reactors will be deployed in 2023 or 2024 and the costs will be “considerably” lower than those currently used by the power source company.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, nuclear reactors do not produce air pollution or carbon dioxide while operating, yet the main environmental concern related to them is the creation of radioactive waste.

Compass is also in talks with the crypto-friendly city of Miami to obtain power from the Turkey Point nuclear plant, according to a Nasdaq report.