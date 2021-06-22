Cryptocurrency : ProBit Global Offers Timely Buffer Before Bitcoin Market Bounce

ProBit Global has officially launched an exclusive 1-month ProBit BTC initiative to offer an increased allocation of $ 100,000 worth of BTC at a 50% discount. This is the highest total amount allocated so far in the face of an anticipated BTC bounce in the coming days and weeks. With the 100,000 USDT allocation limit spread over four rounds, this opportunity will accommodate traders kicked out due to declining asset prices with the opportunity to rebuild their holdings.

HODLers and potential new traders in the space will have an equal opportunity to subscribe to BTC for less than $ 20,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume has started to stabilize, indicating a possible reversal in price momentum. Bitcoin will likely rebound from the recent short-term drop, offering the expected opportunity to double crypto owners by Q1 2022. ProBit Global recently reached the significant milestone of 1 million unique users, experiencing the pool’s rapid growth firsthand of holders of cryptocurrencies.

The growing global interest in central bank digital currencies (CBDC) by more than 60 international banks further legitimizes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Cathie Woods, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, an investment management company, suggests that this government seal of approval will bring to light the benefits of cryptocurrencies and potentially disruptive use cases.

Bitcoin native internet currency

With the continued global proliferation of BTC holders and increasing access to crypto education, the disproportionate benefits of a decentralized asset are poised to impact new audiences.

Institutional adoption has remained relatively strong and stands out as one of the most encouraging factors for BTC’s bullish growth. Fintech platforms like Square and Paypal have significant BTC holdings. Square announced more than $ 200 million in BTC purchases in the past two quarters behind Jack Dorsey’s firm belief in the potential of Bitcoin to become the ‘native currency’ used on the internet.

Despite the negative press regarding the environmental consequences of Bitcoin and other PoW cryptocurrencies, there is every reason to believe that renewable crypto mining solutions will gain traction over time, especially if they are backed by a solid monetary incentive.

Although bitcoin volatility is cited as a major deterrent for interested traders, it has been steadily declining for the past ten years.

Bitcoin has proven its effectiveness globally, attracting the attention of the masses for its unique use cases that remain intact, as well as the potential to transform money. ProBit Global’s BTC Exclusive aims to provide an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to increase their holdings as speculation points towards a possible rebound in the future.

About ProBit Global

ProBit Global is one of the top 20 cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Serve crypto enthusiasts with unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 600+ altcoins in 1,000+ markets.

Probit Global is a brand trusted by millions of users

100,000+ community members 800,000+ monthly active users 3,000,000 monthly web visitors 50,000,000 users in aggregators and associated wallets such as CoinMarketCap Multilingual website user interface supporting 41 different languages ​​Marketing and community support in 8 key languages

Join our active programs and get huge benefits!

Trading fee discount– Buy PROB, pay trading fees with PROB and get a trading fee as low as 0.03%Referral program– Earn 10-30% trading fees for referring friends to ProBitExclusive ProBit: Subscribe to 50% discount on the top 200 tokensAutomatic retention campaigns– Hold tokens and get a 6% annualized return

ProBit Global: www.probit.com

Telegram ProBit: https://t.me/ProbitEnglish

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.