Cryptocurrency : ProBit Global Grabs Attention with $ 2,000,000 IEO for BitBook

ProBit Global and BitBook caused a sensation in the IEO industry following a $ 2,000,000 raise from the IEO that marked a milestone and was completed on the second launch day. The frenetic pace quickly claimed the full allocation of 140,000,000 BBT. The BBT token appreciated 75%, to a high of 0.025 USDT post-trading as it showed significant demand.

The highly successful campaign marks a new IEO milestone for ProBit Global as the premier IEO network and the third IEO to reach the USSD 1M + milestone along with USD 1.5M for Smartkey and USD 1M for the Nagaswap Protocol.

ProBit Global continues to garner successes for multiple IEOs with over $ 7M raised for Q1 2021 clientele. It remains a staple for blockchain teams seeking legitimate exposure and professional services covering initial onboarding to post-support support. launch. PROB tokens reward IEO participants with bonuses of up to 10% compared to standard trading currencies.

The ten winners of the BitBook IEO raffle were also selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Maldives. The award is courtesy of BitBook’s decentralized travel booking system.

BitBook’s value proposition aims to incentivize travelers and content creators with BBT tokens. Additionally, it addresses the exorbitant fees charged by online travel agencies, a critical sticking point.

These incentives will facilitate accessibility and reduce costs to further optimize the experience for both travelers and hotels. The $ 2,000,000 raised through the IEO will further strategically position BitBook to reach essential points on its roadmap. Also, an upcoming established buyback function will add deflationary pressure.

About ProBit Global

ProBit Global is one of the top 20 cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Serve crypto enthusiasts with unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 600+ altcoins in 1,000+ markets.

About BitBook

BitBook is a social travel platform that enables both guests and users to monetize travel and social media influence to earn rewards and get better prices by reducing commission rates that affect hotels, leading to profit for travelers and industry in general.

