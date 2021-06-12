Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis Jun 11: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

Bitcoin and most altcoins could be bracing for a few days of range-limited action as bulls buy dips and bears sell rallies.

The failure of Bitcoin (BTC) to rise above the critical $ 40,000 to $ 42,000 resistance zone is keeping crypto traders on their toes. Some analysts see the strong bounce from the $ 31,000 level as a sign of accumulation at lower levels, while others believe that failure to cross above the upper resistance indicates that Bitcoin is not out of the woods just yet.

Cryptocurrency market analysts at JPMorgan, led by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, noted that after the recent crash, the Bitcoin futures market has gone from contango to backwardation for the first time since 2018. Analysts believe this it is a warning of a possible bear market. , similar to the one seen in 2018.

While the price of Bitcoin remains low, one of the fundamental reasons to own Bitcoin was shot in the arm when the US inflation figures rose to their highest levels since 2008. If inflation remains high, the Institutional investors may consider investing in Bitcoin to hedge their portfolios.

What are the levels that can suggest that the downtrend might be over? Let’s take a look at the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin turned down from the resistance line on June 10, but the bears have not been able to keep the price below the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 36,604). This suggests that buyers are trying to defend the 20-day EMA.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If buyers push the price above the resistance line, it will negate the developing bearish descending triangle pattern. The failure of a bearish setup is a bullish sign as it traps several aggressive bears who are forced to close their short positions, resulting in a short contraction.

That could result in a rally to $ 42,451.67 and then to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 45,271). Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls below $ 42,451.67, the BTC / USDT pair could correct to $ 31,000 and consolidate in this wide range for a few days.

The trend will turn in favor of the bears if the pair turns down from the current level and breaks below the $ 31,000 to $ 28,000 support zone.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) rose above the 20-day EMA ($ 2,581) on June 9, but the bulls were unable to take advantage of this strength. The price fell again on June 10, suggesting that the bears are selling out on every minor rally.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink and hold the price below the triangle, the ETH / USDT pair could witness a renewed sell that could lower the price to $ 2,079 and then to $ 1,728.74.

However, the 20-day EMA has leveled off and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been receiving support near 40, suggesting in-range action in the near term.

If the price rises from the current level, the pair can move up to the 20-day EMA and then extend its stay inside the triangle for a few more days. A breakout and close above the 50-day SMA ($ 2,929) will suggest that the downtrend may be over.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) rose above the 20-day EMA ($ 358) on June 9, but the bulls were unable to sustain the breakout. The bears pushed the price down below the 20-day EMA on June 10. However, the positive is that the bulls successfully held the trend line support.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bulls will now try to push the price above $ 378.77. If they manage to do that, the BNB / USDT pair could rise to the stiff overhead resistance at $ 433. A breakout and close above this resistance could push the price to the 50-day SMA ($ 478). .

A breakout and a close above this level will suggest that the downtrend may be over. This positive view will be reversed if the price turns down from current levels or overall resistance and plummets below the trend line. That could bring the price down to $ 291.06 and then $ 211.70.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 1.61) on June 10, indicating that sentiment remains negative. The bears will now try to sink in and hold the price below the trend line support.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they are successful, the developing ascending triangle pattern will be invalidated. This could result in a drop to $ 1.24 and then to the critical support at $ 1. A strong bounce to $ 1 could keep the ADA / USDT pair in range for a few days.

Alternatively, if the price rebounds from the current level and breaks above $ 1.63, the pair could rally to $ 1.94. A breakout and close above this resistance will indicate that the bulls are back in command. That could result in a retest of the all-time high of $ 2.47.

DOGE / USDT

The Dogecoin (DOGE) bounce off the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern turned down from the 20-day EMA ($ 0.34) on June 10, suggesting that the bears are selling on every minor relief rally.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink the price below the neckline, it will complete the bearish head and shoulders pattern that could result in a drop to $ 0.21. The bulls are likely to defend this support aggressively.

If the price rebounds strongly from this level, the DOGE / USDT could retest the neckline. If the price turns down from this resistance, the possibility of a breakout below $ 0.21 increases. That could result in a drop to $ 0.10.

This negative view will be invalidated if the price rebounds from the current level and rises above the moving averages. That could open the doors for a rise to $ 0.47.

XRP / USDT

XRP turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 0.93) on June 10, but the positive sign is that the bulls haven’t given up much ground. This indicates that the bulls are buying on every minor dip.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA is flattening out and the RSI is trying to stay above 40, indicating that the selling pressure is easing. If buyers push the price above the 20-day EMA, the XRP / USDT pair could rally to $ 1.10.

A break above this resistance could challenge the 50-day SMA ($ 1.20). This view will be invalidated if the price does not exceed the 20-day EMA. Such a move will suggest that the bears are unwilling to budge. That could result in a drop to the $ 0.75 to $ 0.65 support zone.

DOT / USDT

The bulls tried to push Polkadot (DOT) back into the ascending channel on June 10, but failed. This shows that bears are selling at higher levels. The bears will now try to sink the price below $ 19.60.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they manage to do that, the DOT / USDT pair could start its decline to $ 17.50 and then to the critical support zone at $ 15 to $ 13.63. A bounce in this zone could keep the pair in range for a few more days.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rebounds from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA ($ 22.81), a retest of $ 26.50 is possible. A breakout and close above this overhead resistance could result in a rally to $ 31.28.

UNI / USDT

The bulls tried to propel Uniswap (UNI) above the 20-day EMA ($ 25.58) on June 9-10, but failed. This shows that the bears have not yet thrown in the towel. Sellers will now try to sink the price below the $ 21.50 to $ 20.46 support zone.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they are successful, it will suggest that supply exceeds demand and the UNI / USDT pair could be on its way to $ 16.49 and then $ 13.04.

Conversely, if the price bounces off $ 21.50, the pair may retry to climb above the 20-day EMA. If that happens, it is likely to move to $ 30. If the pair breaks away from this resistance, the action within the range may continue for a few more days.

The bulls will have to push and hold the price above $ 30 to signal the end of the downtrend.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin (LTC) has been trading near the 20-day EMA ($ 176) for the past few days, but the bulls have been unable to push the price above it. This suggests that the bears are aggressively defending the 20-day EMA.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The price action of the last few days has formed a symmetrical triangle, indicating indecision between the bulls and the bears.

If buyers lift the price above the resistance line of the triangle, the LTC / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 241). The 20-day EMA is flattening out and the RSI is trying to stay above 40, which suggests that the selling pressure is easing.

This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance and breaks below the triangle. That could sink the pair to $ 118.03 and then $ 100.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is witnessing a tough fight between the bulls and bears near the critical level at $ 616.04. The bulls are buying the dip below $ 616.04, but the bears are defending the 20-day EMA ($ 667).

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA is flattening out, but the RSI is in negative territory, which suggests that the bulls are trying to turn back. A breakout and close above the downtrend line will indicate that demand exceeds supply. That can result in a rally to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 905).

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level or the downtrend line, it will suggest that the bears are selling on every minor rally. A break below $ 542.63 will open the doors for a further decline to $ 468.13.

