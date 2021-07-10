Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis 9/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, SOL

Technical indicators and Bitcoin’s increasingly tighter price range suggest that a sharp, trend-reversing breakout is brewing in BTC and altcoins.

Earlier this week, Fan Yifei, the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China warned that stablecoins like Tether (USDT) pose "risks and challenges for the international monetary system and the payment and settlement system". Fan didn’t even skimp on Bitcoin (BTC) and called it a tool for speculation and a possible threat to the "financial security and social stability".

In addition to the China FUD, several traders have focused on unlocking a large amount of Bitcoin on the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as a possible bearish signal. However, market analysis from cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital said that the event will not have any "significant impact on the general market outside the GBTC itself".

On a more positive front, analyst William Clemente said that more than 50,000 new Bitcoin entities are entering the chain per day and it is not just retail that has been buying. According to Clemente, the whales have started to accumulate and their total stocks have increased by 65,429 BTC.

The big question for traders remains whether to buy in the current zone or wait for a further decline. Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to identify the possible path of least resistance.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin has been trading in the lower half of the rectangle from $ 31,000 to $ 42,451.67 for the past few days. This is a negative sign as it shows that demand dries up to higher levels and the bears are not waiting for a strong rally to initiate short positions.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day exponential moving average ($ 34,440) has started to decline again and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 46, suggesting that the bears have a slight advantage.

Sellers will now attempt to sink the BTC / USDT pair below the $ 31,000 to $ 28,000 support zone. However, it is unlikely to be easy as the bulls will mount a strong defense in the area.

If the price rises from the current level or bounces off $ 31,000, buyers will try again to push the price to $ 36,670. A breakout of this resistance will be the first indication of strength. That will clear the way for a move up to $ 42,451.67.

But if the $ 28,000 support collapses, the panic selling may ensue as stops by traders who have been racking up more than $ 31,000 may hit. The next support on the downside is $ 20,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) rose above the 50-day simple moving average ($ 2,350) on July 7, but the bulls were unable to sustain the higher levels. That may have attracted profit booking from short-term traders and short positions from aggressive bears.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The ETH / USDT pair fell below the 20-day EMA ($ 2,203) on July 8, but the positive sign is that the bulls are aggressively defending the support at $ 2,000. If buyers push the price above the moving averages, the pair could move up to the downtrend line. A break above this level will be the first indication that the correction may be ending.

Alternatively, if the price turns down from the moving averages, the bears will again attempt to sink the pair below $ 2,000. If successful, the pair could drop to the next critical support at $ 1,728.74. This is important support to watch out for because if it breaks down, the bearish momentum can rebound and the slide could extend to $ 1,536.92.

BNB / USDT

The relief rally in Binance Coin (BNB) hit a wall at the 50-day SMA ($ 231), suggesting that the bears continue to sell at higher levels. Sellers will now try to lower the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 312).

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they are successful, the BNB / USDT pair could fall to the support zone of $ 276.40 to $ 264.26. The flat moving averages and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

If the pair rises from the current level or bounces off the support zone, the bulls will again try to push and hold the price above the 50-day SMA. If they manage to do that, the pair could rally to $ 379.58 and then $ 433.

Alternatively, if the bears drop the price below $ 264.26, the next stop could be $ 211.70. A break below this level will signal the resumption of the downtrend.

ADA / USDT

Failure to recover from the 20-day EMA ($ 1.38) between July 5 and July 7 indicated a lack of buying on Cardano (ADA). Because of this, short-term traders may have posted gains on July 8, bringing the price below the 20-day EMA.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The price has recovered from the $ 1.28 support today. The bulls will now attempt to push the ADA / USDT pair above the 20-day EMA. If successful, the buyers will make one more attempt to overcome the hurdle at the 50-day SMA ($ 1.47) and carry the pair to the downtrend line.

On the other hand, if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, the bears will try to sink the pair below $ 1.28. If that happens, the pair may drop to the critical support at $ 1. This is still the level to watch for on the downside because a break below it could result in a long sell-off. If that happens, the pair can drop to $ 0.68.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell below the $ 0.21 support on July 8. However, the positive sign is that the bulls did not flip their positions on the breakout, but bought the dip. This indicates accumulation at lower levels.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bulls will now attempt to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.24). Such a move will be the first indication that buyers are trying to come back. Above the 20-day EMA, the DOGE / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.29) and then to the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern.

However, the falling moving averages and the RSI in the negative zone indicate that the bears have the upper hand. If the price drops again from the 20-day EMA, it will indicate that the buy is exhausted at higher levels. Then the bears will make one more attempt to sink the price to the critical support at $ 0.15.

XRP / USDT

The failure of the bulls to propel XRP above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.68) in recent days shows that demand dries up to higher levels. Traders who anticipated a breakout above the 20-day EMA appear to be liquidating their positions, resulting in a break below the $ 0.63 support.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls do not push and hold the price above $ 0.63 quickly, the bears will try to capitalize on the advantage and drive the price below $ 0.58. If they manage to do that, the XRP / USDT pair could fall to psychological support at $ 0.50.

A break below this level can trigger a panic sell. The next support on the downside is at the support line of the descending channel. This negative view will be reversed if the price rises above $ 0.75.

DOT / USDT

The bulls pushed Polkadot (DOT) above the overhead resistance at $ 16.93 on July 7, but were unable to sustain the higher levels. The bears dragged the price back into the range of $ 13 to $ 16.93 on July 8. This suggests that bears are unwilling to let go of their lead.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears will now try to break the immediate support at $ 14.50 and lower the price to $ 13. Both the moving averages are declining and the RSI is in negative territory, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

If the bears pull the price below $ 13, the downtrend could resume and the DOT / USDT pair could fall to psychological support at $ 10. This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and breaks above $ 17. , 66.

UNI / USDT

The bulls pushed Uniswap (UNI) above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 22.03) on July 6 and 7, but were unable to sustain the breakout. This suggests that the bears sold to higher levels and tried to catch the bulls.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both moving averages have leveled off and the RSI is close to the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand. The price has recovered from the 20-day EMA ($ 20.21) today, but the bulls will have to push and hold the price above the downtrend line to gain an advantage.

If they manage to do that, the UNI / USDT pair could start its march north at $ 30. On the other hand, if the pair falls below the uptrend line, it will indicate that the bears have the upper hand. The pair could then slide to $ 15 and then $ 13.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been trading in a tight range between $ 475.69 and $ 538.11 for the past few days. Usually such a tight consolidation near resistance results in a breakout to the upside, but that hasn’t happened yet.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Failure to rise above overhead resistance can attract traders’ profit reserve in the short term. That could result in a break below the narrow range. If that happens, the BCH / USDT pair could decline to $ 428.43 and then $ 370.

The 20-day EMA ($ 518) is marginally declining and the RSI is below 44, which suggests that the bears are trying to gain the upper hand. This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and breaks above $ 538.11. That could open the doors for a hike to $ 650.35.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) broke above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 34.43) on July 7, but the bulls were unable to overcome the hurdle at the downtrend line. The bears sold at this resistance and lowered the price below the moving averages on July 8.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bulls are attempting to defend the support at $ 31.36. If buyers push the price above the moving averages, the SOL / USDT pair could reach the downtrend line. A breakout of this resistance can result in a rally to $ 44.

However, if the price turns down from the current level or the downtrend line, the pair can trade between $ 31.36 and the downtrend line for a few days.

The flat moving averages and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a balance between buyers and sellers. The bears can gain the upper hand if the support at $ 31.36 breaks. That could result in a decrease to $ 26.65.

