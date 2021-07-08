Cryptocurrency : Price analysis 7/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, SOL

The limited range action of Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be increasing the confidence of institutional investors looking to resume investing in cryptocurrencies. Proof of this is when Marshall Wace, a London-based hedge fund, announced plans to invest in the digital asset space, according to Financial Times sources.

A survey of wealth managers and institutional investors who already own cryptocurrencies from the US, UK, France, Germany and the UAE shows that 82% of respondents expect to increase their investments in digital assets by 2023.

Research shared with Cointelegraph claims that only 7% of participants plan to reduce their exposure to cryptocurrencies, while 40% plan "dramatically increase your holdings".

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

More evidence of institutional interest was highlighted in a CoinShares report that revealed a total institutional inflow of $ 63 million in digital asset funds. The purchase was broad-based, as all individual digital assets with dedicated funds witnessed inflows for the first time in nine weeks.

However, the arrival of institutional investors is unlikely to result in a strong rally in cryptocurrency prices in the short term. This is because institutions gradually build up their desired exposure before pushing prices higher.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to identify the levels that will suggest the start of a possible uptrend.

BTC / USDT

The bulls have been holding Bitcoin above the trend line for the past few days. A breakout and close above $ 36,670 will complete an ascending triangle pattern that could result in a move towards overhead resistance at $ 42,451.67.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears are likely to mount a stiff resistance at $ 42,451.67. If the price turns down from this level, the BTC / USDT pair could drop to $ 36,670. If buyers can convert this level to support, it will suggest that sentiment has turned positive and traders are buying on dips.

That will increase the possibility of a breakout above $ 42,451.67. Such a move will suggest that the correction is over and the pair is ready to start a new uptrend.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance and breaks below the trend line, the pair may drop to $ 31,000. This is an important level to watch out for because the bears have not been able to achieve a close below it.

If that happens, it will indicate that the bears have absorbed the demand. A break below $ 28,000 could result in a panic sell, opening the doors for a drop to $ 20,000.

ETH / USDT

The bulls have held Ether (ETH) above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 2,219) for the past three days, indicating that sentiment is turning positive. Buyers are currently trying to push and hold the price above the 50-day simple moving average ($ 2,369).

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If successful, the ETH / USDT pair could move up to the downtrend line where the bears can reassemble strong resistance. If the price turns down but bounces off the 20-day EMA, then the possibility of a breakout above the downtrend line increases.

Such a move could open the doors for a move to $ 2,990.05. A break above this resistance will suggest that the correction is over.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it will indicate that the bears are selling on rallies. The pair could then drop to $ 2,000 and then $ 1,728.74.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) broke above the 20-day EMA ($ 312) on July 6, suggesting that demand is picking up. The bears can now try to aggressively defend the 50-day SMA ($ 333).

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the 20-day flat EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 53 indicate that the bulls are back in the game. If buyers push and hold the price above the 50-day SMA, the BNB / USDT pair could rise to $ 379.58 and then $ 433.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the 50-day SMA and falls below $ 264.26, this would suggest that the bears have dominated the bulls and are back in the driver’s seat. . The pair could then drop to $ 211.70.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) has been trading above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.39) for the past three days, but the bulls have been unable to challenge the 50-day SMA ($ 1.49). The 20-day flat EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

This balance will shift in favor of the bulls if they push the price above the 50-day SMA. That could result in a move to $ 1.60 and then to the overhead resistance at $ 1.94. The bears are likely to defend this level aggressively.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bears sink and hold the price below the 20-day EMA, the ADA / USDT pair could drop to $ 1.20. If the price bounces off this level, the bulls will make one more attempt to overcome the general hurdle. However, if the support at $ 1.20 breaks, the pair could drop to $ 1.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 0.25) on July 5, but the bears have not been able to sink the price below the $ 0.21 support. This suggests that the sale is depleting at lower levels.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, if the bulls do not push the price above the 20-day EMA, the selling can resume. The descending moving averages and the RSI below 41 suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

A break below $ 0.21 could open the doors for a drop to $ 0.15. This is important support for the bulls because a break below it could result in a panic sell. The DOGE / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.10.

Alternatively, if the bulls push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair can move up to the neck of the head and shoulders pattern.

XRP / USDT

XRP has been sandwiched between $ 0.63 and the 20-day EMA ($ 0.70) for the past few days. This narrow range trade suggests indecision between the bulls and bears about the next directional move. Therefore, traders seem to be avoiding big bets.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, this consolidation in the small range is unlikely to continue for long. Soon, the price can start a decisive move. If the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA and resistance above $ 0.75, the XRP / USDT pair could rally to $ 0.93 and then $ 1.07.

Conversely, if the price falls below $ 0.63, the bears will try to lower the price to $ 0.58 and then to $ 0.50. A break below the psychological level at $ 0.50 will suggest the resumption of the downtrend.

DOT / USDT

The bulls are attempting to push Polkadot (DOT) above the overhead resistance at $ 16.93 and the 20-day EMA ($ 17.07). If successful, the altcoin could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 20.43), where the bears are likely to mount stiff resistance again.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, after the breakout, if the buyers stop the next drop at the 20-day EMA, it will suggest a possible change in sentiment. The flattening of the 20-day EMA and the RSI above 45 indicate that the bulls are trying to turn back.

If buyers push the price above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the DOT / USDT pair may begin its march north towards $ 26.50. This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down and slides below $ 13.

UNI / USDT

The bulls defended the 20-day EMA ($ 20.11) on July 5, indicating a possible change in sentiment. The buying continued on July 6 and the bulls pushed Uniswap (UNI) above the 50-day SMA ($ 22.20). There was a weak attempt by the bears to stop the relief rally at this level, but the buyers have outgrown it today.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA has started to appear and the RSI has risen above 56, indicating that buyers have the upper hand. There is a resistance under $ 25, but if this level is crossed, the UNI / USDT pair can rally to $ 27 and then $ 30.

This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the current level and the bears pull the pair below the 20-day EMA. If that happens, it will suggest that the bears have caught the aggressive bulls, opening up the possibility of a drop to $ 16.93 and then $ 13.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been holding on to overhead resistance at $ 538.11 for the past few days. A tight consolidation near a stiff resistance generally results in a breakout above it.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day flat EMA ($ 524) and the RSI above 46 indicate that the bulls are trying to turn back. If buyers lift the price above $ 538.11, the BCH / USDT pair could start its upward journey at $ 650.35 and then $ 800.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the current level or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 596) and breaks below $ 475.69, the pair may drop to $ 370. Such a move may keep the pair within the $ 370- $ 538.11 range for a few more days.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) had been trading between the 50-day SMA ($ 34.67) and the horizontal support at $ 33 for the past few days. This showed that the bulls were not shedding their positions near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and were buying on dips below $ 33.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The failure of the bears to keep the price below $ 33 attracted buying and the bulls have pushed the price above the 50-day SMA today. The SOL / USDT pair could now climb to the upper resistance zone at $ 41.75 to $ 44.

If the price falls from this zone but bounces off the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the sentiment has changed from selling on rallies to buying on declines. That will improve the prospects for a breakout above $ 44. If that happens, the pair could start a new uptrend. The bears can gain the upper hand on a breakout below $ 31.36.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the HitBTC exchange.

