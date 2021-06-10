Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis 6/9: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, SOL, BCH

Bitcoin’s strong rally from its recent swing low suggests that traders are aggressively hoarding BTC and altcoins in major dips.

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodities strategist Mike McGlone believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is more likely to rise to $ 40,000 than to fall to $ 20,000. This bullish outlook appears to be shared by traders, as Bitcoin kicked off a strong recovery today.

On-chain data also suggests that long-term holders (LTHs) have started hoarding Bitcoin again after booking gains during the $ 10,000 to $ 64,000 rally.

The total number of Bitcoin held by these long-term holders is 2.3 million more than they were at the peak of the 2017 bull market. This shows that veteran traders remain optimistic about the future prospects for Bitcoin.

Monday’s report from CoinShares "Weekly Digital Asset Funds Flows" shows that institutional investors took out $ 141 million from Bitcoin investment products last week. However, Ether (ETH), XRP, and Cardano (ADA) products all witnessed net inflows, suggesting that money is exiting Bitcoin and entering select altcoins.

However, the output of Bitcoin products is miniscule compared to the massive $ 4.2 billion that was injected into them in 2021. This shows that most investors have held their positions despite the recent slump.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to determine if the correction is over or if prices could fall further.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin broke below the trend line of the symmetrical triangle on June 7, indicating that the uncertainty was resolved in favor of the bears. However, the long tail of the June 8 candle shows a strong buy at lower levels.

The bulls continued their buying today, which appears to have caught aggressive bears that may have sold on June 7. However, the BTC / USDT pair is not out of the woods yet because the relief rally is likely to face resistance at the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 37,925).

If the price turns down from this resistance, it will suggest that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling on rallies. The next leg of the downtrend could begin after the bears lower the price below the $ 31,000 to $ 28,000 support zone. Such a move may open the doors for a decline to $ 20,000.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence, indicating that the bearish momentum is weakening. The first sign of strength will be a breakout and close above the 20-day EMA, which could extend the relief rally to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 45,896).

ETH / USDT

Ether once again turned down from the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle on June 7, indicating that bears are aggressively defending the zone between the resistance line and the 50-day SMA ($ 2,927).

However, the long tail of the June 8 candle shows that the bulls are buying on dips from the support line of the symmetrical triangle. This suggests that the ETH / USDT pair could remain trapped within the triangle for a few more days.

The next trend move could start after the price breaks above or below the triangle. Buyers will have to push the price above the 50-day SMA to gain an advantage. Alternatively, a break below $ 2,079.94 could signal an advantage for the bears.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) broke below the trend line on June 8, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. The long tail of the daily candle suggests that the bulls are trying to defend the trend line.

If buyers push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 389), the BNB / USDT pair could rise to the overhead resistance at $ 433. A breakout and close above this level will complete an ascending triangle pattern. bullish, which has a target of $ 608.60.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance and breaks below the trend line, it will suggest that the bears have dominated the bulls. That could result in a drop to $ 257.40 and then to $ 211.70.

ADA / USDT

Cardano fell below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) ($ 1.57) on June 8, but the bears were unable to capitalize on this weakness. The long tail of the June 8 and 9 candle shows a strong buy at lower levels.

The flat moving averages and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

This balance will shift in favor of the bears if the price breaks below the trend line. The ADA / USDT pair could drop to $ 1.24 and then $ 1.

Conversely, if buyers push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.64), the pair could rise to the overhead resistance at $ 1.94. A breakout and a close above this level could take the pair to the all-time high of $ 2.47.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) broke below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.36) on June 7 and fell to the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. The bulls are trying to defend this level as seen from the long tail of the June 8 candle and the strong bounce today.

However, unless the bulls push the price above the moving averages quickly, the bears will once again attempt to sink the DOGE / USDT pair below the neckline. If they are successful, the pair could decline to $ 0.21 and then $ 0.10.

The marginally falling 20-day EMA and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a minor advantage for the bears. This negative view will be invalidated if the bulls carry the price above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 0.39). The pair could then go as high as $ 0.47.

XRP / USDT

XRP broke below the $ 0.88 support on June 7, suggesting that supply exceeds demand. However, the long tail on the June 8 candle indicates that the bulls are trying to defend the $ 0.75 to $ 0.65 support zone.

The falling 20-day EMA ($ 0.99) and the RSI in negative territory suggest that the bears are in control. The relief rally is likely to face stiff resistance at the 20-day EMA. If the price turns down from this resistance, the possibility of a break below the support zone increases.

If that happens, the XRP / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.45 and then $ 0.39. Conversely, if the bulls push the price above $ 1.10, it will suggest that buyers are back in the game and a rally towards the downtrend line is possible.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($ 24.99) on June 7 and broke below the trend line of the ascending channel. This suggests that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling on rallies.

If the bulls fail to get the price back into the channel in the next few days, more selling could be expected. The gradually declining 20-day EMA and the RSI in negative territory indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

If the DOT / USDT pair breaks below $ 19.60, the next stop could be the critical support at $ 15. Conversely, if the pair re-enters the channel, it will suggest a strong build-up at lower levels.

A breakout and close above the resistance line of the ascending channel will indicate that the bulls are back in the game.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) fell below the $ 21.50 support on June 8, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. The long tail on the day’s candle shows that the bulls are aggressively defending the $ 21.50 level.

Buyers will now try to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 26.81). If successful, the UNI / USDT pair could rise to the overhead resistance at $ 30. This level can act as a stiff resistance and if the price turns down, the pair could remain in the range between $ 21.50 and $ 30 for about days.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that sentiment is negative and traders are selling on every minor rally. That will increase the chance of a breakout below $ 21.50. If that happens, the pair could start its journey towards $ 16.49 and then $ 13.04.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) turned down from the 61.8% Fib retracement level to $ 43.38 on June 7, but the bears were unable to pull the price below the trend line. The altcoin rebounded from the trend line on June 8, indicating a strong buying on the dips.

The ascending moving averages and the RSI in the positive zone suggest that the bulls have the upper hand.

If buyers push and hold the price above $ 43.38, the SOL / USDT pair could rise to the 78.6% retracement level at $ 49.97. Such a move will suggest that the recent correction has ended. A break above $ 49.97 could clear the way for a retest of the all-time high of $ 58.38.

This positive view will be reversed if the price turns down and plummets below the trend line. A break below $ 33.60 could result in a decline to $ 25.70.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) broke below the $ 616.04 support on June 7, suggesting that the bears are in command. However, the long tail of the June 8 candle indicates that the bulls are trying to defend the $ 500- $ 468.13 support zone.

If the bulls can sustain the price above $ 616.04, the BCH / USDT pair could make one more attempt to rise above the downtrend line. If that happens, the pair could move up to the 50-day SMA ($ 917).

On the other hand, if the price turns down from the current level or the downtrend line, then the bears can challenge the critical support at $ 468.13. A break below this level could extend the decline to the next support at $ 400.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the HitBTC exchange.

