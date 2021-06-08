Cryptocurrency : Price analysis 6/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

Bitcoin and altcoins are likely to remain under pressure for a few days, but lower levels could attract purchases.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended President Joe Biden’s latest massive spending package while speaking to Bloomberg. Yellen said it would be "an advantage" for society even if it resulted in a higher interest rate environment.

If rates rise slowly, traders will explore the best possible options to hedge their portfolios. While gold is down roughly 2.5% so far this year, Bitcoin (BTC) is still up 22% over the same period, even after the massive drop in May.

Bitcoin’s outperformance may not go unnoticed and several institutional investors are likely to include it in their portfolio alongside gold.

London-based asset management firm Ruffer posted a profit of more than $ 1 billion on a $ 600 million investment in Bitcoin. Ruffer’s chief investment officer, Hamish Baillie, in an interview with The Times, said the company bought in November and sold its "last leg in April". Baillie said that institutional investors, including Ruffer, are likely to keep buying Bitcoin.

This suggests that Bitcoin is likely to attract strong institutional interest at lower levels, which can act as a solid bottom. The higher the purchases of the institutions at lower levels, the price is likely to rise during the next bullish phase.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to determine their next possible trend move.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin fell to the trend line of the symmetrical triangle on June 5, but the bears were unable to break this support. The bulls successfully defended the trend line for the past two days and are trying to rally today.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Buyers will have to push the price above the resistance line of the triangle to gain an advantage. If they manage to do that, the BTC / USDT pair could extend the relief rally to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 46,784).

A breakout and close above the 50-day SMA will be the first indication that the downtrend could be ending.

However, the falling moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the negative territory suggest an advantage for the bears.

If the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance and breaks below the triangle, the pair could witness a panic sell. That can drive the price into the critical support zone of $ 30,000 to $ 28,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) turned down from the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle on June 4, but the shallow correction shows that the bulls are buying on dips. The price has climbed back above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 2,743) and the bulls are challenging the resistance line of the triangle.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the buyers push the price above the triangle and the 50-day SMA ($ 2,918), it will suggest the start of a rally to the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $ 3,362.72. This level can act as a stiff resistance, but if the bulls stop the next decline above the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the downtrend might be over.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the current level and slides below $ 2,550, the ETH / USDT pair could fall to the triangle support line. A bounce off this support could extend the pair’s permanence within the triangle.

The first sign of weakness will be a breakout and a close below the triangle support line. Such a move could clear the way for a decline to $ 2,180.53 and then $ 1,728.74.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) dipped below $ 433 on June 4 and the bears thwarted another attempt by the bulls to clear resistance on June 5. This suggests that the bears are aggressively defending the $ 433 level.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Although the price traded below the 20-day EMA ($ 398) for the past two days, the bears were unable to sink the BNB / USDT pair to the trend line. This suggests that the bulls may regroup for another round at the $ 433 level.

If buyers manage to push the price above this resistance, the BNB / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 492) and then to the 78.6% retracement level at $ 589.04.

Alternatively, if the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance and falls below $ 365, the pair can correct the trend line. A break below this support will suggest that the bears are back in the game.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) fell below $ 1.88 on June 3, but the bulls have not allowed the price to stay below the 20-day EMA (1.67). This suggests that sentiment is turning positive and the bulls are buying dips towards the 20-day EMA.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Buyers will now have to push the price above $ 1.94 to gain an advantage. If that happens, the ADA / UDST pair could rise to the all-time high of $ 2.47. A breakout and close above this resistance will suggest the start of the next stage of the uptrend.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the upper resistance, it will suggest a hard sell to higher levels. That could keep the pair within the range of the 50-day SMA ($ 1.56) and $ 1.94 for a few days.

The first sign of weakness will be a break below $ 1.33. That could open the doors for a new $ 1 slip.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) had formed a Doji candlestick pattern on June 5-6 near the 20-day EMA ($ 0.37), indicating indecision between the bulls and the bears.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears slide the price below $ 0.35, the DOGE / USDT pair could fall to the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern. A break and close below the neckline will be a big negative, as it could increase the possibility of a drop to $ 0.10.

However, the moving averages are flat and the RSI is just below the midpoint, indicating a few days of in-range action. If the price rises from the neckline, the pair could rise to $ 0.47 and remain stagnant between these levels for a few days.

A breakout and close above $ 0.47 will be the first sign of strength. It will clear the way for a march north towards $ 0.59.

XRP / USDT

XRP price is compressing between the 20-day EMA ($ 1.03) and $ 0.88 for the past few days. The descending moving averages and the RSI below 44 indicate an advantage for the bears.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the current level or the 20-day EMA and breaks below $ 0.88, the XRP / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.79 and then to the May 23 low of $ 0.65. .

This negative view will be invalidated if the bulls push the price above $ 1.10. If that happens, the pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.23) and then to the downtrend line.

This is an important resistance to watch out for because a breakout above it will suggest that the downtrend is over.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) has been trading inside an ascending channel for the past few days. The altcoin is attempting to bounce off the trend line of the channel and rise above the overhead resistance at $ 26.50.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If that happens, the DOT / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 31.68) and then to the resistance line of the channel. If the price turns down from the resistance line, the pair can continue to trade inside the channel.

However, if the bulls push the price above the channel, the momentum could rebound. That will also suggest the end of the downtrend.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA or the 50-day SMA, it will suggest that traders are selling in rallies to the moving averages. A break below the trend line of the channel will increase the possibility of a dip to $ 18.41 and then to $ 15.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) rejected the 20-day EMA ($ 27.64) on June 4, but the bulls did not allow the price to fall below $ 25. This suggests positive sentiment as traders are not expecting a further correction. deep to buy.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If buyers push the price above the 20-day EMA and the overhead resistance at $ 30, the UNI / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 32.79). This level can again act as a stiff resistance.

However, if the bulls stop the next drop at the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the sentiment has turned positive. That will improve the prospects for a rally to the 78.6% retracement level at $ 38.15.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price turns down and falls below $ 21.50. Such a move will suggest that the bears have dominated the bulls.

ICP / USDT

Internet Computer (ICP) is struggling to rebound from the $ 103.71 support for the past two days, indicating a lack of buyers even at these levels. This increases the probability of a break below support.

ICP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If that happens, the ICP / USDT pair could drop to the all-time low at $ 86.01. This is an important support to watch out for because if this level breaks down, the pair could extend its decline to $ 60.

The negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and goes above $ 120. That will indicate a strong buy at lower levels. A breakout above $ 136.60 could open the door for a rally to $ 168.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is currently trading between the downtrend line and the support at $ 616.04. The falling 20-day EMA ($ 747) and the RSI in the negative zone suggest that the bears have the upper hand.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price falls below the support at $ 616.04, the bears will try to pull the price down to the May 23 support at $ 468.13. This is an important support to watch out for because if it breaks down, the decline could extend to $ 400.

Conversely, if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that buyers are trying to come back. The BCH / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 930).

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

