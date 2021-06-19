Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis 6/18: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

Traders are expecting more downsides to Bitcoin and altcoins after BTC fell below a key support level at $ 36,000.

The US Federal Reserve updated its inflation expectations for this year from 2.4% in March to 3.4% at its last meeting, which ended on June 16. To control inflation, the Fed plans to undertake two rate hikes before the end of 2023.

This news has propelled the DXY US Dollar Index to its best level since mid-April. The price of gold, which is generally inversely correlated to the dollar, has fallen to a 6-week low.

The US stock markets have not been spared either. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its worst weekly performance since January of this year. This shows that short-term sentiment has turned bearish and traders are closing their positions to accumulate cash.

This has also slowed down the recovery of Bitcoin (BTC). However, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead said in the monthly newsletter published on June 14 that Bitcoin has been "so of" cheap "relative to its 20.3% trend of the last 11 years".

Santiment’s data shows that Bitcoin whales, who have between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin, have been buying, earning around 90,000 Bitcoin in the last 25 days. They now own around 48.7% of the Bitcoin supply.

Can Buying Whales Stop Bitcoin’s Fall And Will Altcoin Buying Resume? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin was down from $ 41,330 on June 15 and the sale has dragged the price below the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 38,060) today. This suggests that the short-term recovery may be over and the bears will now try to lower the price to $ 34,600.36 and then to $ 31,000.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned down from the overhead resistance at 55 and has fallen into negative territory, indicating that bears have the upper hand.

However, if the BTC / USDT pair bounces off the $ 31,000 support, it will suggest accumulation at lower levels. That may keep the pair in the range between $ 31,000 and $ 42,451.67 for the next few days.

The bulls will have to push and hold the price above $ 42,451.67 to indicate that the downtrend may be over. On the other hand, a break below $ 31,000 will suggest the resumption of the next leg of the downtrend.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 2,528) on June 15 and the bears have pulled the price below the support line of the symmetrical triangle today. This suggests that supply exceeds demand.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the ETH / USDT pair breaks below $ 2,180, the next stop could be $ 2,079.94 and then $ 1,728.74. The falling 20-day EMA and the RSI in the negative zone suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level or support and breaks above the resistance line of the triangle. Such a move will suggest that the bulls are back in command and a new uptrend is likely.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) has been trading below the 20-day EMA ($ 367) for the past few days. This suggests that sentiment is still negative and traders could be using rallies to close their long positions.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The falling 20-day EMA and RSI at 42 indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside. If the bears hold the price below the trend line, the selling may intensify and the BNB / USDT pair could drop to $ 257.40 and then $ 211.70.

On the other hand, if the bears fail to keep the price below the trend line, the bulls will again try to push the pair above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, the pair could climb to the overhead resistance at $ 433.

A breakout and close above this resistance will suggest that the correction is over and the pair can begin its journey towards the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $ 508.38.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) turned down the 50-day SMA ($ 1.62) on June 15, indicating that the bears are trying to master the proceedings. The falling 20-day EMA and RSI in negative territory suggest an advantage for bears.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Sellers will now try to push the price to the $ 1.33 support. A breakout and close below this level will clear the way for a further decline to the next critical support at $ 1.

Conversely, if the price bounces off $ 1.33, it will suggest that buyers are accumulating near this level. That could keep the ADA / USDT pair in the range between $ 1.33 and $ 1.94 for the next few days.

The bulls will gain the upper hand after the price breaks out and closes above $ 1.94. Such a move could take the pair to an all-time high of $ 2.47.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) has not recovered from the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern in the past two days, suggesting a lack of demand at current levels. The falling 20-day EMA ($ 0.33) and RSI below 41 suggest that bears have the upper hand.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price sustains below the neckline, the DOGE / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.21. The bulls can defend this support aggressively, but if this level breaks down, the selling may intensify and the pair could decline to $ 0.10.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price bounces off $ 0.21, the bulls will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they do, the pair could move up to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 0.40) and then to $ 0.45.

XRP / USDT

XRP continues to trade below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.91), suggesting a lack of demand at higher levels. The bears will now try to pull the price below the critical support at $ 0.75, while the bulls will try to defend the support.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price bounces off $ 0.75, the XRP / USDT pair could rise to the 20-day EMA. A breakout of this resistance could keep the pair within the $ 0.75-1.07 range for the next few days.

However, the falling moving averages and RSI below 39 indicate an advantage for bears. If the pair falls below $ 0.75, the next stop is likely to be $ 0.65. If this support breaks, the sell may intensify and the pair could drop to $ 0.56 and then $ 0.43.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) turned down from the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle on June 15 and broke below the 20-day EMA ($ 23.57) on June 16. The altcoin has now fallen to the triangle support line.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price bounces off the support line, the DOT / USDT pair may continue to consolidate inside the triangle for a few more days. However, the falling moving averages and the RSI in negative territory suggest an advantage for the bears.

If the bears sink and hold the price below the triangle, it will suggest the resumption of the downtrend. The first support on the downside is at $ 15. A break below this level could open the doors for a further decline to $ 8.

The bulls will return to the game after they push and hold the price above the triangle. Such a move will indicate that the correction may be over.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($ 24.16) on June 15, indicating that it is selling out on rallies. The bulls defended the $ 21.50 support on June 17, but the fact that buyers were not relying on the rally shows a lack of demand at higher levels.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears slide the price below $ 20, the selling may intensify and the UNI / USDT pair could drop to $ 16.49 and then $ 13.04. Such a move would suggest that traders sold their positions in the recent rally at $ 30.

Conversely, if the pair bounces off the $ 20 support, it will suggest that the bulls are building on dips. Then the buyers will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, the pair can go up to $ 30.

LTC / USDT

The bulls tried to defend the support line on June 17, but were unable to push the price of Litecoin (LTC) above the 20-day EMA ($ 176). This suggests that the bears are aggressively defending the 20-day EMA.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The falling moving averages and the RSI in the negative zone indicate an advantage for the bears. If the sellers hold the price below the support line, the LTC / USDT pair could begin its journey towards the May 23 low at $ 118.03. If this support also gives way, the sell may intensify and the pair may plummet to $ 70.

This negative view will be invalidated if the price rebounds from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA. Such movement will be the first sign of strength. The pair could then move up to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 230). A break above this level will suggest that the downtrend may be over.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 648) on June 15, indicating that the bears are selling on every minor rally. The price action of the past few days has formed a descending triangle pattern that will complete on a breakdown and close below $ 538.11.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The descending moving averages and the RSI below 39 suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside. If the bears sink and hold the price below $ 538.11, the BCH / USDT pair could resume its downward movement. The pair could then drop to $ 400 and then $ 370.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level or $ 538.11 and breaks above the 20-day EMA, it will suggest a strong buy from the bulls. The pair could then rally to $ 800 and then to the 50-day SMA ($ 872).

