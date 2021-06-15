Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis 6/14: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

Bitcoin’s surge above $ 40,000 and select altcoin breakouts may be signs that the bottoming process has begun.

Bitcoin (BTC) has broken through psychological resistance at $ 40,000 following a series of positive news over the past week. The first bullish news to affect the price of Bitcoin was a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said that the automaker will accept Bitcoin payments if Bitcoin miners use more than 50% clean energy with a "positive future trend".

Other news that may have fueled the recovery in Bitcoin was Paul Tudor Jones’ suggestion that 5% of every investment portfolio has exposure to Bitcoin, which is equal to that of gold, cash, and commodities. Jones was highly critical of the US Fed’s view that the current rise in inflation figures is transitory.

The recent bullish news is proof that the current slide has not altered Bitcoin’s fundamentals. Therefore, as the price stabilizes, Bitcoin may once again attract institutional investments.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy has completed its $ 500 million secure note offering, which the company plans to use to buy Bitcoin. After deducting various expenses, the business intelligence firm is left with $ 488 million that will be used to buy Bitcoin. This will add to the company’s existing stack of 92,079 Bitcoin.

With demand likely to return, could Bitcoin lead the recovery in crypto markets? Let’s take a look at the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin appeared on June 13 and spiked above the resistance line of the developing descending triangle pattern. This move invalidates the bearish setup, which is a bullish sign. Buyers have continued with their purchase today and have raised the price above $ 40,000.

The 20-day simple moving average ($ 36,779) has leveled off and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to the positive territory, indicating that the selling pressure has eased.

The BTC / USDT pair could now attempt a rally towards the 50-day SMA ($ 44,571), which can act as strong resistance. If the price turns down from this resistance but finds support at the 20-day SMA, it will suggest that the sentiment has turned bullish.

A breakout of the 50-day SMA will indicate a possible change in trend and the pair could rally to $ 51,483. This bullish view will be reversed if the pair turns down and plummets below the $ 34,600.36 support. Such a move will suggest that traders are reversing their positions in minor rallies.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) fell below the support line of the symmetrical triangle on June 12, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. This suggests that buyers are racking up declines.

The ETH / USDT pair rebounded from the trend line on June 13 and the bulls are now trying to push the price above the 20-day SMA ($ 2,581). If they are successful, the pair could rally to the resistance line of the triangle.

A breakout and close above the triangle and the 50-day SMA ($ 2,940) will indicate that the downtrend is over. Then the pair could rally to the Fibonacci retracement level of 78.6% at $ 3,806.91.

This positive view will be invalidated if the pair turns down from the current level or above resistance and breaks below $ 2,200. That could open the doors for a drop to $ 2,079 and then to $ 1,728.74.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) bounced off the trend line on June 13 and the bulls have pushed the price above the 20-day SMA ($ 364). This suggests that the bulls are aggressively defending the trend line.

If the bulls hold the price above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the BNB / USDT pair can move up to $ 433. This level can act as a resistance, but if the bulls can push the price above him, the ascending triangle pattern will be completed.

This bullish setup has a target of $ 609. The gradual rise of the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and RSI above 46 suggest that buyers are trying to turn back.

However, if the price drops from the current level and breaks below the trend line, it will suggest that the supply exceeds the demand. The pair could then fall to $ 291.06 and then to $ 211.70.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) fell below the trend line on June 11, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. This suggests that the bulls are buying on dips. The altcoin rose above the trend line on June 13 and the bulls are trying to push the price above the moving averages.

If they manage to do that, the ADA / USDT pair could rally to $ 1.94, where the bears are likely to pose a stiff challenge. However, a breakout and close above this resistance will suggest that the correction is over.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls below the moving averages, the pair could fall back to $ 1.33. A break below this support will indicate weakness and the pair could plummet to $ 1.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) is attempting to bounce off the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. This suggests that the bulls are trying to defend this support. If buyers push the price above the 20-day SMA ($ 0.34), the altcoin could begin its journey towards the 50-day SMA ($ 0.40).

The bears are likely to reassemble strong resistance at the 50-day SMA. If the price turns down from this resistance, the DOGE / USDT pair could fall to the neck and remain in the range for a few days.

The flattening moving averages and the RSI just below 46 points point to in-range action in the near term. This neutral view will be invalidated if the buyers push the price above $ 0.45 or the bears sink the pair below the neckline.

XRP / USDT

XRP has been trading below the 20-day SMA ($ 0.92) for the past few days, but the bears have been unable to sink the price below the $ 0.75 support. This suggests that the bulls are building to lower levels.

The 20-day SMA is flattening out and the RSI is above 44, indicating that the bulls are trying to turn back. A breakout and close above the 20-day SMA will be the first sign of strength. It will indicate that merchants have resumed their shopping.

That could drive the price to $ 1.10, where the bears will try to aggressively defend the level. However, if buyers push the price above this level, the XRP / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.19). This positive view will be invalidated if the price falls and falls below $ 0.75.

DOT / USDT

The Polkadot (DOT) price action of the past few days has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern, indicating indecision between the bulls and bears.

The 20-day flat simple moving average (SMA) ($ 22.98) and the RSI above 48 point to possible in-range action in the near term. However, if the bulls push the price above the resistance line of the triangle, the DOT / USDT pair may initiate a relief rally to $ 31.28 and then to $ 41.40.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the resistance line, the bears will make one more attempt to sink the pair below $ 19.50. If they are successful, the pair could start its journey towards the next critical support at $ 15.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) is trading between the $ 21.50 support and the $ 30 resistance for the past few days. Although the bears lowered the price below $ 21.50 on June 12 and 13, they were unable to sustain the lower levels. This suggests that the bulls bought the dip below $ 21.50.

The relief rally is likely to face strong resistance at the downtrend line. This shows that the bears have not yet thrown in the towel. If the price turns down from the current level, sellers will make another attempt to sink the UNI / USDT pair below the $ 21.50 to $ 20.23 support.

If they are successful, the pair could drop to $ 16.49 and then to $ 13.04. Contrary to this assumption, if the bulls push the price above the downtrend line, the pair can move up to the 20-day SMA ($ 25.45).

If the price turns down from the 20-day SMA, it will suggest that the sentiment remains negative. However, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the pair could rally to $ 30.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin (LTC) has failed to break above or below the symmetrical triangle, as the bulls buy at the dips of the support line and the bears sell at the resistance line. If the price reaches the apex of the triangle without breaking, the pattern will be invalidated.

The bulls are trying to push the price above the resistance line. If they manage to keep the price above the triangle, it will suggest that buyers are back in the game. That could open the doors for a move to $ 225 and then to the 50-day SMA ($ 237).

Alternatively, if the price turns down from the current level, the bears will make one more attempt to sink the LTC / USDT pair below the support line. If that happens, the pair could drop to $ 140 and then $ 118.03.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been trading within a descending triangle pattern for the past few days, which will complete with a breakdown and close below $ 538.11.

If that happens, the BCH / USDT pair could witness aggressive selling and may drop to $ 400 and then $ 370. The gradually declining 20-day SMA ($ 656) and the RSI in negative territory suggest the path of less resistance is to the downside.

This negative view will invalidate if the bulls push the price above the downtrend line. Such a move could catch several aggressive bears off guard and may result in a small contraction, pushing the price to the 50-day SMA ($ 894).

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

