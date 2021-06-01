Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis 5/31: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

Bitcoin and altcoins are attempting to start a relief rally, suggesting that traders have decided to start buying at lower levels.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) massive crash in May 2021 is among its worst monthly returns, according to Bybt data. The decline has divided the crypto community, with long-term investors viewing the decline as a buying opportunity, while short-term traders are abandoning their positions out of fear.

The Glassnode data suggests that long-term miners and HODLs are using the current weakness to accumulate Bitcoin. This transfer of Bitcoin from weaker hands to stronger hands is a positive sign because long-term investors are unlikely to panic and tip over their holdings at every bear market correction.

In April, the US personal consumption expenditure price index jumped 3.1% compared to the previous year, the largest increase in 12 months since July 1992. This indicates that inflation is touching the doors. Several institutional investors can use the current correction to add Bitcoin to their portfolios, as it is an uncorrelated asset and is considered by many to be a good hedge against inflation.

Therefore, a sharp drop below $ 30,000 seems unlikely. However, that doesn’t mean that a new bull market will start in a hurry. The price is likely to remain volatile and in range before the start of a sustained uptrend.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies for critical support and resistance levels.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin is in a downtrend. The falling moving averages and the Relative Strength Index in negative territory suggest that bears have the upper hand. However, the bulls have other plans as they are trying to start a relief rally.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The BTC / USDT pair has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern. If the bulls push and hold the price above the resistance line of the triangle, the pair could start a move towards the 50% Fib retracement level at $ 44,750 and then to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 50,161). . Such a move will suggest that the downtrend might be over.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls from the resistance line of the triangle, the pair could extend its stay inside the triangle for a few more days. A breakout and close below the triangle support line will signal the resumption of the downtrend.

The bears could lower the price to $ 30,000 and if this level breaks down, the selling may intensify and the pair could drop to $ 28,000 and then to $ 20,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) has rallied sharply from the symmetrical triangle support line as traders attempt to put a higher low. The price could now challenge the resistance line of the triangle where the bears are likely to mount stiff resistance.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls push the price above the triangle, the ETH / USDT pair could rise to the 61.8% retracement level at $ 3,362.72. Such a move will suggest strong buying at lower levels. A break above $ 3,362.72 may signal the end of the downtrend.

However, bears are unlikely to give up easily. The falling 20-day EMA ($ 2,756) and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest that sellers have a minor advantage.

If the price turns down from the resistance line of the triangle, the bears will try to sink the price below the support line of the triangle. If successful, the pair can retest the May 23 panic low at $ 1,728.74.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) fell below the $ 306.61 support on May 29, but the bears were unable to sustain the selling pressure at lower levels. The altcoin quickly rallied above $ 306.61 on May 30, suggesting an accumulation on declines.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bulls will now try to carry the price to the 20-day EMA ($ 400), which will likely act as a strong resistance. If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling in rallies.

The bears will try to lower the price to $ 211.70. Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA and the $ 428 resistance, the BNB / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 512).

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) fell below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) ($ 1.51) on May 29, but the bears were unable to capitalize on the collapse. The altcoin rallied above the 50-day SMA on May 30, indicating that it is buying at lower levels.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day flat EMA ($ 1.61) and the RSI near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

This balance will tilt in favor of buyers if they can push and hold the price above the downtrend line. The ADA / USDT pair could rise to $ 1.94 and if this level is crossed, the next stop could be a retest of the all-time high at $ 2.47.

On the other hand, if the price turns down from the downtrend line, the bears will once again try to break the support at $ 1.33. If successful, the pair could drop to $ 1.24 and then $ 1.

XRP / USDT

The bears pulled XRP below the $ 0.88 support on May 29, but were unable to sustain the lower levels. The altcoin rallied above $ 0.88 on May 30, indicating a strong buying from the bulls.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If buyers can push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.08), it will suggest that a short-term low has been reached at $ 0.65. The XRP / USDT pair could then rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.32) and then to the downtrend line.

This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA. If that happens, the bears will try to lower the price below $ 0.80. If they manage to do that, the pair can challenge the support at $ 0.65.

DOGE / USDT

The volatility in Dogecoin (DOGE) has been reduced due to the lack of aggressive buying or selling by traders. The moving averages have completed a bearish crossover and the RSI is in negative territory, indicating that bears have the upper hand.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA ($ 0.36), the bears will try to carry the price below the critical support at $ 0.21. If they are successful, the DOGE / USDT pair will complete a bearish head and shoulders pattern. Then the pair could correct to $ 0.10 and then $ 0.05.

Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rise to the overhead resistance at $ 0.47. A breakout of this resistance could result in a rally to $ 0.59.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) is trying to rally from the support at $ 17.50. This is a positive sign as it shows that the bulls are not waiting for a drop to $ 15 to buy. The altcoin could rally to the $ 26.50 level, which will likely act as a stiff resistance.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The falling moving averages and RSI below 40 suggest that bears have the upper hand. If the price falls below $ 26.50, the DOT / USDT pair could extend its stay in the range for a few more days.

The next bullish move could begin if buyers push the price above $ 26.50. That could result in a rally to $ 31.28 and then to the 50-day SMA ($ 33). Alternatively, the next stage of the downtrend could begin if the bears sink the price below $ 15.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) is in a downtrend, but the bulls are trying to form a higher low at $ 21.50. The price rebounded from this support on May 30 and the bulls will now try to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 28.27) and the overhead resistance at $ 30.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they are successful, it will suggest that the downtrend could end in the short term. The UNI / USDT pair may then rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 33.94). This level can act as a stiff resistance, but if the bulls can get past the hurdle, the pair could rally to $ 38.15.

The falling 20-day EMA suggests that the bears have the upper hand, but the RSI above 44 suggests that the bulls are making a comeback.

This positive view will be reversed if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA and breaks below $ 21.50. Such a move could result in a decline to the May 23 low of $ 13.04.

ICP / USDT

Internet Computer (ICP) broke below the $ 120 to $ 168 range on May 28, but the bears have been unable to bring the price below the immediate support at $ 103.71. The price has hovered between $ 103.71 and $ 120 for the past three days.

ICP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

This narrow range trade indicates indecision between the bulls and the bears. If the uncertainty is resolved to the downside, the ICP / USDT pair could challenge the May 19 low at $ 86.01. A break below this support could send the price down to $ 60.

On the other hand, if the bulls push and hold the price above $ 120, it will suggest a lack of sellers at lower levels. Then the pair could gradually move up to $ 168. A breakout and close above $ 168 could initiate a relief rally that can reach the 38.2% Fib retracement level at $ 243.08.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trying to break above $ 685.36. If the bulls sustain the price above this general resistance, the altcoin could rally to the 20-day EMA ($ 821), which will likely act as strong resistance.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling on every minor rally. If the bears slide the price below $ 600, the BCH / USDT pair could drop to $ 468.13.

Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that demand exceeds supply. That could initiate a rally to the 38.2% Fib retracement level at $ 919.60 and then to the 50% retracement level at $ 1,059.07.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

