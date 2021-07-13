Cryptocurrency : Price analysis 12/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

The price of Bitcoin is declining, driving altcoins to critical support levels and testing the determination of traders seeking a bullish reversal.

The top of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped in recent days, which is a negative sign because it shows that the bears are selling on every minor rally. Bitcoin’s weakness is affecting the major altcoins as most are gradually falling.

Joel Kruger, Forex Strategist at LMAX, recently said:

"It would be foolish to rule out the possibility of a drop below the June low, and we think there would be a risk in that scenario where the price of Bitcoin could revisit the old record of around $ 20,000.".

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

However, Bitcoin’s fundamentals appear to be improving. The network’s hashrate had taken a big hit due to China’s recent crackdown on miners, but it is gradually returning to normal according to data from various sources on the chain. This shows how the network has been balanced without the need for assistance from any outside agency.

Will the Bitcoin price follow the higher hashrate or will negative sentiment prevail? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin has been struggling to break above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 34,245). This is a negative sign as it shows that the bears are aggressively defending this resistance. The price is down from the 20-day EMA today and the bears will now try to bring the price down to $ 31,000.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA has started to decline again and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 45, indicating that the bears are trying to gain the upper hand. A breakout and close below $ 31,000 will be the first sign of the possible resumption of the downtrend.

The sale could escalate further if the $ 28,000 support breaks. That could result in a lengthy sale, which can take the price down to $ 20,000.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA, it will indicate accumulation by the bulls. A break above the 50-day simple moving average ($ 35,594) and the $ 36,670 resistance zone will indicate strength.

ETH / USDT

Buyers have been struggling to push Ether (ETH) above the 20-day EMA ($ 2.17) for the past three days, indicating strong resistance from the bears at this level.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Sellers are attempting to sink the ETH / USDT pair below the psychological support at $ 2,000. If they manage to do that, the pair can drop to $ 1,728.74. A break below this support could indicate the resumption of the downtrend.

Conversely, if the price rises from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA, it will indicate that the bulls are attempting to return. Then the buyers will try to push the price above the 50-day SMA ($ 2,339).

This level can act as a stiff resistance, but if the pair rises above it, the next stop could be the downtrend line.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) has been trading between the moving averages for the past five days. This tight consolidation suggests that the bulls are buying on dips towards the 20-day EMA ($ 313) and the bears are defending the 50-day SMA ($ 333).

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, this tight range trading is unlikely to continue for long. If the bulls push the price above the 50-day SMA, the BNB / USDT pair could pick up momentum and climb towards $ 379.58. If the bulls clear this hurdle, the move to the upside could hit $ 433.

On the other hand, if the bears sink and hold the price below the 20-day EMA, the pair could slide to the $ 276.40 to $ 264.26 support zone. A break below this zone could push the price down to the critical support at $ 211.70.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) has been trading between the 20-day EMA ($ 1.37) and the horizontal support at $ 1.28 for the past three days. This tight consolidation suggests that both the bulls and bears are waiting for clear direction before making big bets.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both the moving averages are almost flat and the RSI is above 44, indicating a balance between buyers and sellers. This advantage will tilt in favor of the bears if the $ 1.28 support gives way. That will clear the way for a possible drop to $ 1.20 and then $ 1.10.

Conversely, if the price bounces off $ 1.28, the bulls will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, the ADA / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.47) and then to the downtrend line. A break above this resistance will be the first sign that the correction may be over.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) is struggling to stay above the $ 0.21 support, suggesting a lack of buying as traders are not confident of a rally. This increases the possibility of a breakout below $ 0.21.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If that happens, the DOGE / USDT pair could drop to the next important level at $ 0.15. A break below this support could trigger a panic sell. The falling moving averages and the RSI below 38 indicate that the bears are in control.

Conversely, if the price rebounds from the current level, the bulls will try to propel the pair above the 20-day EMA. If they manage to do that, the pair can rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.28) and then to the neckline.

XRP / USDT

XRP has been trading between the 20-day EMA ($ 0.67) and the horizontal support at $ 0.59. This suggests that the bears are selling lower than the 20-day EMA.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The falling 20-day EMA and the RSI in negative territory suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside. If the bears sink and hold the price below $ 0.59, the XRP / USDT pair could retest the critical support at $ 0.50.

This is an important level for bulls because if it breaks down, the pair could start the next stage of the downtrend. To negate this possibility, the bulls will have to push the price above the 20-day EMA and the horizontal resistance at $ 0.75.

DOT / USDT

The Polkadot Range (DOT) has dropped further and the price has stalled between $ 14.50 and $ 16.93. The negative signal is that the price has been trading near the support of this consolidation, indicating that the bulls are in no rush to buy at current levels.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($ 16.37) is sloping down slightly and the RSI is in the negative zone, suggesting that the bears have the upper hand. If the bears slide the price below $ 14.50, the DOT / USDT pair could drop to $ 13.

This is an important support to watch out for because if it gives way, the pair could start the next leg of the downtrend. Conversely, if the price bounces off $ 14.50, the bulls will again try to overcome the hurdle at $ 16.93. If they are successful, the pair could move up to the 50-day SMA ($ 19.59).

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) has been trading between moving averages. The bulls are buying on the dips of the 20-day EMA ($ 20.21) but have not been able to overcome the hurdle at the 50-day SMA ($ 22.07). This suggests that demand is depleting to higher levels.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The flat moving averages and the RSI near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand. A breakout and close above the 50-day SMA will skew this advantage in favor of the bulls. That could clear the way for a move up to $ 25 and then $ 27.

On the other hand, if the price slides and closes below the 20-day EMA, it will be a sign of an advantage for the bears. The UNI / USDT pair could drop to the next support at $ 16.93. If this support also cracks, the decline can extend to $ 15.

Related: Synthetix hits one-month high as SNX recovers 25% ahead of Layer 2 swap launch

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been stuck between the 20-day EMA ($ 512) and the horizontal support at $ 475 for the past four days. This suggests that the bears are aggressively defending the 20-day EMA.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA continues to gradually decline and the RSI is below 41, indicating that the bears have the upper hand. If the bears lower the price below $ 475.69, the short-term bulls can dump their positions. That could bring the price down to $ 428.

If this support also breaks, the BCH / USDT pair may drop to the critical support of $ 370. Alternatively, if the price bounces off $ 475.69, the bulls will attempt to propel the pair above the 20-day EMA. If they manage to do that, the pair can rise to $ 538.11.

A breakout and close above this resistance will be the first sign of strength. The pair could then climb to the 50-day SMA ($ 578) and then to $ 650.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin (LTC) has faced stiff resistance at the 20-day EMA ($ 139) for the past few days, but the positive sign is that the bulls have not allowed the bears to hold the price below the critical support at $ 118.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

This suggests that the sale is depleting at lower levels. The RSI has been trying to rise above 46, and if that happens, the bullish momentum could rebound. Currently, the bulls are attempting to push the price above the 20-day EMA.

If successful, the LTC / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 156) followed by a rally to $ 180. Contrary to this assumption, if the price drops from the current level, the pair could drop to $ 118. breakout and a close below this support could indicate the resumption of the next leg of the downtrend.

