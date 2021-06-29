Cryptocurrency : Price Analysis 06/28: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

Some altcoins are looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s range trading below the 20-day moving average.

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to stage a relief rally, but analysts at JPMorgan Chase believe the short-term setup looks challenging. However, analysts also noted that the crypto markets had begun a healing process.

A sign of this ‘healing process’ was seen when the crypto markets did not react negatively to the news that the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from conducting "any regulated activity in the UK".

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

When a market reacts negatively to bad news, it is a sign that weaker hands are panicking and abandoning their positions. On the other hand, a quiet reaction to the negative news indicates that investors are not falling victim to FUD, which is a sign of strength.

Crypto sentiment may have gotten a boost due to strong support for Bitcoin from Mexico’s third richest man, Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The billionaire tweeted that he recommended the use of Bitcoin and was also working with his bank to make it the first in Mexico to accept Bitcoin.

With sentiment turning positive, can Bitcoin propel the crypto sector higher? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin is again facing resistance at the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 35,252) but the positive sign is that the bulls have not given up much ground. The positive divergence in the Relative Strength Index suggests that bears may be losing control.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If buyers push the price above the 20-day EMA, the BTC / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 38,603). This level can act as a resistance, but if the bulls can push the price above it, the pair can move up to $ 42,451.67.

The bears are likely to aggressively defend the $ 42,451.67 level. If the price turns down from this resistance, the pair could fall to the 20-day EMA. A strong bounce off this support would suggest that sentiment has turned positive and that will increase the possibility of a break above $ 42,451.67.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level, the bears can push the price to the $ 31,000 to $ 28,000 support zone. A breakout and close below this zone could intensify selling and clear the way for a decline to $ 20,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) bounced back off the $ 1,728.74 support on June 26, indicating a build up at that level. The bulls will now attempt to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 2,178). If they manage to do that, the largest altcoin could rise to the downtrend line.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, this will not be easy as the falling moving averages and the RSI in negative territory suggest that bears are in the lead. Failure to break out and hold the price above the 20-day EMA could attract another round of selling.

If the bears slide the price below $ 1,728.74, the selling could pick up momentum as traders who may have bought the recent dips could rush to the exit. The ETH / USDT pair could start the next leg of the downtrend which can hit $ 1,536.92.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) dipped from just below the 20-day EMA ($ 320) on June 25, but the bears were unable to pull the price down to the critical support at $ 211.70. This suggests that the bulls are trying to form a higher low at $ 264.26.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the falling moving averages and RSI below 42 suggest that bears have the upper hand. If the price turns down from the current level or from the 20-day EMA, the bears will try to carry the price below $ 264.26. If they do, the pair could fall to the critical support at $ 211.70.

A breakout and close below this support can initiate the next leg of the downtrend that could extend to $ 126.75. On the other hand, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the BNB / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 383) and then to $ 433.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) has been trading between the 20-day EMA ($ 1.39) and $ 1.20 for the past four days. This suggests that the bulls are attempting to form a higher low at $ 1.20.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls can push the price above the 20-day EMA, the ADA / USDT pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.58). This level can act as a resistance, but if buyers can push the price above it, the pair can rally to $ 1.94.

The 20-day EMA is flattening out and the RSI is above 45, which suggests that the bulls have a good chance to turn back. This positive view will be invalidated if the bears sink the price below $ 1.20. That could bring the price down to $ 1.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) failed to break above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.27) on June 25, but the positive sign is that the bulls have not given up much ground in the past two days. This suggests a lack of aggressive selling from the bears.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls do not allow the price to fall below $ 0.21, the chance that the DOGE / USDT pair will break above the 20-day EMA increases. The pair will again face strong resistance at the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern.

A break above will be the first indication that the correction may be over. On the contrary, if the price turns down from the current level and falls below $ 0.21, the test of $ 0.15 is likely to be repeated. A break below this level could start the next leg of the downtrend at $ 0.10.

XRP / USDT

The bears do not seem willing to wait for XRP to reach the 20-day EMA ($ 0.74) before shorting. This suggests that sentiment is bearish and traders are expecting a further decline from current levels.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink the price below the psychological support at $ 0.50, the selling could intensify and the XRP / USDT pair could fall to the support line of the descending channel. This level can act as support, but the extension of the pullback will give clarity if the correction has ended or not.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bulls push the price above the $ 0.75 resistance, it will signal a strong buy at lower levels. The pair could then move up to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 0.96) and then to $ 1.07.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) is currently stuck in a narrow range between $ 13 and $ 16.93. A tight consolidation near critical support indicates weakness and generally resolves in favor of bears.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both the moving averages are declining and the RSI is in the negative zone, indicating that the bears are in control. A breakout and close below $ 13 could open the doors for a further drop to $ 10 and then $ 7.50.

On the other hand, if the bulls can push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 18.72), it will suggest accumulation at lower levels. The DOT / USDT pair could rise to the overhead resistance at $ 26.50.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) has been trading in a tight range of $ 15.10 to $ 18.60 for the past few days. The bulls are trying to push the price above this range and the 20-day EMA ($ 19.86), but it is not going to be easy.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The falling moving averages and the RSI in the negative zone suggest that the bears are in control. If the price turns down through the overhead resistance, the bears will attempt to sink the UNI / USDT pair below $ 15.

If that happens, the pair may challenge the critical support at $ 13. A break below this level could extend the downtrend to $ 10 and then $ 7.

Alternatively, if the bulls push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 25.24). This level can act as a resistance, but if the bulls can push the price above it, the rally can reach $ 30.

Related: Biggest drop in mining difficulty: 5 things to watch out for in Bitcoin this week

BCH / USDT

The bulls are attempting to carry Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to the breakout level at $ 538.11. This is an important resistance to watch out for because the 20-day EMA ($ 543) is just above it. Therefore, the bears will try to defend the resistance aggressively.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The falling moving averages and the RSI below 43 indicate that the bears have the upper hand. If the price turns down from the overhead resistance, the bears will once again attempt to carry the BCH / USDT pair to $ 370.

This is an important support and if the price recovers, the pair can consolidate between $ 370 and $ 538.11 for a few days. Conversely, a break below $ 370 could initiate a decline towards the next support at $ 300.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin (LTC) rallied from the $ 118 support on June 26, but the bounce lacks strength. This suggests a lack of aggressive buying by the bulls at current levels.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both the moving averages are declining and the RSI is in the negative zone, which suggests that the bears have the upper hand. If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA ($ 148), the sellers will try to push the price below the $ 118 support zone to $ 104.92.

If successful, the LTC / USDT pair will complete a descending triangle pattern, which could result in a drop to $ 70. Contrary to this assumption, if the bulls can push the price above the downtrend line, the setup bassist will be invalidated. That could initiate an upward move to the 50-day SMA ($ 192) and then to $ 166.45.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the HitBTC exchange.

The entry Price Analysis 06/28: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC was first published in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain News.