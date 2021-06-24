Cryptocurrency : Predictions for Bitcoin and Ethereum according to KALEO

In a series of tweets, famous cryptanalyst KALEO (@CryptoKaleo on Twitter) made big predictions. Particularly towards Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the next few months.

Specifically, KALEO told his more than 321,000 followers on Twitter that he expected to see in the second half of 2021 that the price of Bitcoin surpasses $ 100,000. Also, the price of Ethereum above $ 10,000.

However, KALEO says that after the big rallies, the bears will take over the crypto markets.

Indeed, regarding 2022 – 2023, he said that he expected significant regulation against cryptocurrencies. In fact, the price of Bitcoin would fall below $ 50,000. And the price of Ethereum would fall below $ 1,000. Also, that other crypto assets could suffer large losses.

My predictions for 2022/2023: – $ BTC back down to ~ $ 50K

– $ ETH back down below $ 1K

– Alts die again

– Bears who were bearish the whole way up from here to the top call for infinite clout

– Major regulation comes against crypto. People call Bitcoin dead again (it isn’t) – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) June 17, 2021

Then KALEO went on to say, “The point I’m making is that basically everyone will get tough eventually. If most of your capital remains in shit coins … ».

In addition, he added: “Everything is part of the game. Yes, some will survive and a good number will finish higher than where they are now.

Other predictions about Bitcoin and Ethereum

In this regard, the prediction of the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum is currently a matter of high demand. Since the cryptocurrency market is very volatile.

But, following KALEO’s predictions on the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), we have the famous writer and investor Robert Kiyosaki, who predicted the biggest drop in the history of the world. Indicating that the price of Bitcoin would drop to $ 24,000 A dismal forecast!

«The biggest bubble in world history is getting bigger. The greatest collapse in world history is approaching. Buying more gold and more silver. Waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $ 24,000. The best time to get rich is blocked. Take care of yourself”.

Similarly, in addition to KALEO, statistician Willy Woo also sees more downsides for Bitcoin: “My only downside risk concern is if we get a major correction in stocks that pushes the price of BTC lower.”

Impressive prices

For its part, the analyst PlanB indicated that Bitcoin could trade at $ 450,000 by the end of 2021. While it would reach $ 135,000 in the worst case. Far from what KALEO indicates.

Wait until you seen my base case and best case scenarios! OK, a hint: best case Dec $ 450K 😎 – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) June 20, 2021

Likewise, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founders of the Gemini exchange and the family office Winklevoss Capital Management, predicted that the price of Ethereum could reach $ 40,000 in the long term. With a price target between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 by the end of this year.

Overall, the outlook for Ethereum is extremely positive and it would not be at all surprising if June was the month in which it began its ascent to new highs.

Finally, KALEO advises his followers on social networks stating: “Every opportunity you have to add more Bitcoin below $ 40,000 is a gift. Buy Bitcoin ».

Every opportunity you get to add more Bitcoin below $ 40K is a gift. – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) June 15, 2021

I close with this KALEO expression: “Bitcoin is not dead.”

