Cryptocurrency : Portal Suggests Attacks On Bitcoin Are Cheaper Than Ethereum, But They Are Not

The Crypto51 web portal suggests that the Bitcoin network is much more vulnerable to a 51% attack than Ethereum, despite the difference in hash power (mining power) between the two networks that is greater in Bitcoin.

Crypto51 presents a comparison table showing what it would cost to carry out a 51% attack on different cryptocurrency networks. The table shows how the cost of a possible attack on Ethereum is approximately USD 1.4 million while an attack on BTC would require just over USD 800 thousand.

However, it is worth analyzing what data is taken by Crypto51 to understand the parameters of this analysis. The attack costs are established according to the price for renting mining power within NiceHash. It is a mining power rental platform where users can sell or buy mining power intended to mine cryptocurrencies.

Crypto51.app keeps track of different cryptocurrency networks that use PoW (proof of work). Source: Crypto51.app.

The rental prices on this platform vary depending on the mining algorithm to be used. This is how the previous table establishes the costs of a 51% attack by calculating how much it would cost to “rent” 51% of the mining power of the network.

But why is the Crypto51 statistic suggesting that attacking Bitcoin is cheaper? Well, because when taking into account the rental value in NiceHash, it must be considered that Ethereum has a greater demand and has higher rental prices compared to Bitcoin.

The equation is quite simplistic since it leaves out the general mining power that each network possesses. In the case of Bitcoin it reaches 98 thousand petahashes, while in Ethereum it is barely 500 terahases (0.5 petahashes). This according to Whattomine data.

In this way, an attack on the Bitcoin network would require much more mining hardware and electrical consumption, which would raise, by much, the real cost of the attack, being much more expensive than a hypothetical attack on the Ethereum network, which in comparison has less than 1% of the mining power of Bitcoin.

51% attacks on cryptocurrency networks

A 51% attack is based on the possibility that a single miner, or a group of miners, owns 51% or more of all mining power in the network. In this scenario, malicious miners can create double-spend attacks, creating fraudulent blocks on a new blockchain.

The higher the hash rate of a cryptocurrency, the more difficult it will be for a single entity to have more than half the mining power. In the blockchains of large cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin, attacks of this type are unthinkable.

In this sense, Crypto51 clarifies that the costs it presents are relative, since it would be impossible to buy this amount of mining power in NiceHash, either for Ethereum or for Bitcoin. The goal of the portal is to show how vulnerable they can be in smaller cryptocurrency networks.

Some well-known cryptocurrencies, but with less mining power, have suffered attacks of 51%. This is the case of Ethereum Classic, a fork of Ethereum, which suffered a series of attacks of this type in 2020, as reported by CryptoNews. This fact even led the Ethereum Classic Labs community to accuse NiceHash of these attacks.