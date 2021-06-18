Cryptocurrency : Porsche launches NFT Fanzone trading platform

Porsche has announced its entry into the NFT market by launching an NFT trading platform called Fanzone.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have become quite popular in the cryptocurrency space. Especially in the world of art, where its use is more prominent.

Artists can sell their works on the Internet using a digital ledger. The goal of NFTs is to help a select few demonstrate ownership of a digital object by tracing its origin.

People taking other people’s work to use for their own and not giving due credit has long been a problem. The openness of the Internet makes an artist have no idea where their work will end up. Or who will end up using your work and will not give you credit. Or that they use your work and not pay for it. So far, NFTs have proven to be a good way to combat this problem.

Fanzone, platform for buying and selling cards based on NFT

Porsche announced the launch of the NFT collectibles platform on June 14. The platform will allow fans to exchange stickers for their favorite sports. The NFTs will help maintain the verifiable property of the stickers.

Fanzone provides fans with counterfeit-proof collectibles. Collectors don’t have to worry as prices and entitlements are guaranteed thanks to the blockchain.

All cards will feature unique data and traits from different players. They are being stored on the Lusko blockchain in an effort to ensure that anyone can extract the cards for safekeeping if they choose.

The NFT hype may be fading, but Porsche still believes there is enough potential to generate revenue sooner or later.

Christian Knorle corroborates this, citing that the demand for stickers and albums has been uninterrupted for years. And they want to digitize this promising market with the strategic support of Fanzone.

Porsche and Blockchain

The German automaker has always been at the forefront of blockchain-related integrations. In 2018, Porsche became the first automaker to officially implement and successfully test blockchain directly on vehicles.

Working closely with XAIN, Porsche intends to integrate blockchain to provide a better driving experience. Together, the two devised a business model based on recording encrypted data.

It used blockchain technology to remotely lock and unlock vehicles. Load and park the car. Also to grant temporary access authorizations to third parties when necessary.

NFT-based card implementation

Porsche has collaborated with the German National Football Association to show their players on the cards. Players from the men’s and women’s soccer teams will appear on the first set of cards. The U21 national teams will also be part of this initial deployment.

Fanzone issues the tokens on the Lusko blockchain for NFTs.

The Fanzone platform was created by Forward31. Forward31 is a digital signature builder helping Porsche diversify into other non-essential businesses.