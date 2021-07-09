Cryptocurrency : Polygon (MATIC) resists turbulence. Where is it headed?

After several hours of bearish volatility, now the price of most cryptocurrencies are rebounding to the upside. Polygon (MATIC) is following this trend, with a price being defended on immediate support, preventing losses from lingering.

At the time of writing, MATIC is trading at $ 1.06, accumulating a slight loss of 1.16% in the last 24 hours. With a market capitalization of $ 6.689 billion, it is the 16th largest cryptocurrency in the crypto ecosystem.

The adoption of the Polygon chain as a scalability solution for the Ethereum network continues to increase at high speed, as important decentralized applications such as Aave, Sushi or Curve, have extended their operations towards this second layer network.

The success of this chain has been such that it has already managed to surpass Ethereum in terms of daily unique active wallets. According to DappRadar, there are more than 73,000 active wallets, which means a 13,000% growth over the previous year.

If we check the official Polygon Twitter we have that the most recent positive news for this chain includes: the adoption by OpenOceanGlobal, the successful vote to include Polygon in the successful Trust Wallet, and the launch of Avail (a new side chain focused on data availability).

Polygon Price Technical Analysis (MATIC)

The price of MATIC continues to be enclosed in a tiny horizontal range, within a larger one shaped like a descending triangle.

With yesterday’s fall, the price visited the immediate support at $ 1.06. Losing this level could open room for sales down to a minimum of $ 0.89. Further down the next level of support is at $ 0.75.

So far a further decline does not seem too likely, I would say 55-45% in favor of the bears. It would rise to 65% in the event that the support at $ 1.06 is lost.

Even with higher sales unfolding, we have that the strong buying pressure that exists in the large support zone where the price is, could quickly defend MATIC.

To think about buying, the resistance at $ 1.20 must be broken, which in turn means breaking through the descending resistance that I mark on the chart below. This would also be a sign of a resumption of the major trend.

Polygon Price Technical Analysis (MATIC). Source: TradingView.

Medium-term trend could take the price quite far very soon

When we look at the weekly Polygon chart (MATIC), we quickly see that the decline of the last few weeks so far is nothing more than a totally healthy and necessary correction.

During the last few days the bearish force has been less and less, and the rejection of low prices tells us that the bottom may have already been reached.

In this time frame we also see the relevance of the support at $ 1.06. Losing it could be ushering in higher sales in the short term.

However, the large bullish dominance we saw in the first half of the year tells us that buyers may surprise us very soon.

MATIC vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

