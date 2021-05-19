Cryptocurrency : Polygon (Matic) is coming up: why and what’s next?

The price of Polygon’s MATIC token has managed to skyrocket in value terms throughout the week.

MATIC evaluation

Matic MATIC / USD, Polygon’s native currency, saw value swings throughout this week like never before during its existence. On April 18, Polygon was trading at $ 0.33, but advanced a month to May 18 and was trading at $ 2.55.

On Wednesday, Polygon saw changes throughout every hour. At one point it was worth $ 2.39 and hit a daily low of around $ 1.30 before recovering higher.

Regardless of the extreme volatility on Wednesday, Polygon stands out as a cryptocurrency that is still active for the seven-day period. At the time of writing, Polygon is up almost 40% in the last week and around 410% in the last month.

Investors looking for momentum stocks are keeping a close eye on Polygon on Wednesday. Should I be a Polygon buyer at current levels? Let’s take a closer look.

Fundamental look at Polygon

At this point, you may be wondering why and how Polygon suddenly gained in value during a difficult time for the broader cryptocurrency market.

Matic Network changed its name to Polygon in February 2021 and became an interoperable blockchain scaling network. Process instant, expandable and secure transactions powered by Proof-of-Stake sidechains.

It is one of the best solutions when it comes to transacting on the Ethereum network faster and cheaper. However, it is only recently that the MATIC token has had great popularity and success due to the fact that Polygon started to be widely used recently.

If you are going to buy MATIC, make sure you understand the background of the project and what you are really getting into.

Should you buy MATIC now? Watch for the $ 1 level

Given the fact that MATIC’s value just jumped from $ 1, to $ 2.55, and back to around $ 1, only to stagnate at roughly the $ 1.30-1.70 level on Wednesday, honestly. we cannot advise short-term traders to risk continuing momentum.

However, given the fact that this is still an astronomical difference in value compared to last month when it was $ 0.33, we can see that it did indeed grow and has the potential to do so again in the future.

Smart investors with a long-term time frame should look to buy around the $ 1 mark. At this price, buying MATIC is a smart investment given its long-term potential. But investors should maintain a tight risk profile and set a stop loss at around $ 0.90 and then re-examine another entry once volatility subsides and the price stabilizes.

Conclution

Through it all, Polygon has become one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the world thanks to the bear market. With platforms like Chainstack adding support for Polygon recently, among many others, there is no way to stop XRP, and only time will tell how high it can go in terms of value.

Polygon was previously known as the Matic Network and has risen in value, in part due to the adoption of its blockchain in gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralized finance (DeFi). In March, even Coinbase allowed users to trade Polygon’s native MATIC currency.

Even despite the current high level of volatility MATIC faces, its future looks bright, and only time will tell how far Polygon technology evolves in our current cryptocurrency ecosystem.