Cryptocurrency : Polygon (MATIC) extended its correction from all-time highs. Should you invest in June?

Polygon (MATIC / USD) extended its correction from the all-time highs above $ 3.4, recorded on May 18, and the price of this cryptocurrency may weaken further in the coming days. The current price is around $ 1.54, and if you decide to trade this cryptocurrency, you should always use a stop-loss order because the risk is still high.

Fundamental Analysis: Faster Transactions and Lower Fees Drive Polygon (MATIC) Adoption in the DeFi Space

Polygon is a platform for Ethereum infrastructure development and scaling with a mission to improve the accessibility of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for more users. Faster transactions and lower fees are driving Polygon (MATIC) adoption in the DeFi space, and it’s important to mention that several popular DeFi projects have already migrated to Polygon (Aave, Curve, and DEX).

Polygon solves problems with slow block commits, and this platform has seen tremendous growth in user activity in the last two months. This project helps you scale your DApps massively, and you can even use your own tokens as settlement fees to run the network.

“Throughout 2021, Ethereum fees rose as much as 845% compared to the previous year; Currently, a transaction on the network costs about $ 4,819. On the other hand, transacting on the Polygon network only costs about $ 0.001 to transfer $ 200, ”IntoTheBlock reported.

The price of Polygon (MATIC) has skyrocketed since the beginning of May 2021 and reached an all-time high above $ 3.4 on May 18. Since then, the price has collapsed, daily trading volume has weakened, and the risk of further declines is probably not over.

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure and the concern among traders is that it may take a long time for prices to see a recovery. If larger investors unexpectedly sell a substantial amount of Polygon (MATIC), it could result in an extreme correction as a small price change could lead to liquidations by highly leveraged traders.

Technical analysis: The risk of further falls is probably not over

Polygon (MATIC) could weaken further in the ongoing bear market, and if the price falls below $ 1.40, the next price target could be around $ 1.20 or even below. On the other hand, if the price jumps above $ 1.80, it would be a strong “buy” signal, and we have the path open to the $ 2 resistance level.

Faster transactions and lower fees are driving Polygon (MATIC) adoption in the DeFi space, and it’s important to say that Polygon has seen tremendous growth in its user activity in the last two months. Polygon (MATIC) extended its correction from the all-time highs above $ 3.4, recorded on May 18, and the price of this cryptocurrency may weaken further in the coming days.

