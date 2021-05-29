Cryptocurrency : Polygon (MATIC) Enhances Decentralized Application with Google Cloud Integration

The team behind Polygon says that their platform’s data sets can now be tracked using Google Cloud’s BigQuery tool. According to the team, the new update will be very important for the overall growth of the network.

Polygon reiterated that the integration will benefit developers, data scientists and analysts, who can now gain useful insights within the Polygon blockchain.

Improving decentralized applications

Polygon revealed that the integration will enhance decentralized applications and also enhance their use within the industry.

Google Cloud has been an integral part of the drive for crypto adoption with some collaborations within the crypto industry. The platform has previously partnered with projects such as Theta Network (THETA / USD) and Chainlink (LINK / USD), with both projects leveraging Google Cloud for their computing requirements.

As one of the world’s leading data analytics platforms, BigQuery leverages the capabilities of Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which also powers YouTube, Gmail, and Google Search.

While it is very powerful to use on all types of data sets, it is very easy to use. After processing the data sets, standard SQL is used to organize the knowledge.

Polygon claimed that BigQuery functions as an “indexer” that handles complex and simple queries in chain analysis.

For example, it can be implemented to track the movement of interoperable tokens and run queries on multiple blockchains.

Integration makes it easy to track transactions

Polygon also stated that the integration can be applied to the benefit of the platform, including analyzing metrics such as the most popular applications, contracts or tokens on the network.

Also, it will be much easier to monitor transactions. It will also ensure that regulators examine the polygon chain effectively to determine the likelihood of illegal activities on the platform.

