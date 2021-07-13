Cryptocurrency : Polygon and Community Gaming make digital sports tournaments | Invezz

Now it takes less than 5 minutes to create a custom esports tournament thanks to a cutting edge platform created by Polygon (MATIC / USD) in partnership with Community Gaming. Payments are pre-configured and tournament organizers don’t need to know how smart contracts or e-wallets work. They can implement their tournaments on the MATIC network easily, which makes it possible to pay players instantly.

Thousands to compete for attractive prize pools

Thousands of players will compete for attractive pools of tokens such as Ethereum (ETH / USD), MATIC and USD Coin (USDC / USD) every month. Transactions take less than three seconds on average and winners get their prizes through just one. The rate is 0.0012 MATIC on average, a far cry from that of more conventional payments, which can take up to a few weeks to be made. Also, payments had to be sent individually before the platform existed, which was quite cumbersome.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Both Polygon and Community Gaming see this development as an important milestone for their businesses. Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal commented:

“By integrating with Community Gaming, we continue to bridge the gap between decentralized technologies and the competitive gaming community with fast and cheap payments combined with secure on-chain transactions.”

“For event organizers on our platform, this integration means being able to easily create, run and facilitate tournament payouts with transaction fees of less than a penny in any country,” added Community Gaming CEO Chris Gonsalves.

Community Gaming raises $ 2.3M in seed funds

The collaboration follows an announcement by Community Gaming, according to which the all-in-one platform for esports infrastructure raised $ 2.3 million in a seed funding round. Investors included Dapper Labs, Signum Growth Capital, CoinFund, and Animoca Brands.

First tournament powered by Polygon held in August

The $ 2,500 Skyweaver tournament, the first official tournament created through the collaboration, will take place in mid-August. Skyweaver is a NFT trading card game that players own, sell, and trade. The award is named in MATIC.

The Community Gaming Twitch channel will be live streaming the event, which is expected to attract a lot of interest. Among the competitors and competitors will be some of the most popular Skyweaver influencers. A similar milestone for Polygon was the construction of the leading ETH-based scaling solution, which has 800,000 unique users. The value of your daily transactions exceeds 5 million.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money