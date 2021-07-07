Cryptocurrency : Polkadot stands out among the largest thanks to good price gains

The low activity of Bitcoin is allowing some cryptocurrencies to start jumping higher. Yesterday it was BNB, which by the way has already managed to transition to the upside. Today it is the price of Polkadot who has taken advantage of accumulating profits, and is already on the verge of recovering the short-term uptrend.

At the time of this writing, DOT is trading at $ 17.01, accumulating a gain of 8.03% in the last 24 hours. Its capitalization is currently $ 16.3 billion, making it the ninth largest cryptocurrency on the market.

If we look for some fundamental catalyst behind the recent rise, the truth is that we get nothing.

It seems that it is nothing more than the consequence of the buying pressure of those who take advantage of discount prices, on an extremely relevant support as we will see below.

Technical analysis of recent Polkadot price gains

Looking at the weekly chart of DOT vs USDT, we clearly noticed the great relevance of the support where the price parked and started to manufacture the recent gains.

We have that Polkadot tried to continue with the bearish intention seen in mid-May, but we would quickly see a big sign of exhaustion, after failing to break through the previous low.

Now we see how there is a great buying pressure in the support at $ 14.90, generating a possible double bottom capable of seeking to recover the new uptrend in the medium term.

In the long term we still have a big upward trend, just look a little to the left to identify it. It is this direction that is generating buying pressure on the named support.

DOT still needs to break through resistance at $ 24.18 to effectively move into a medium-term uptrend, which would easily take us all the way to $ 47.28, even to new all-time highs.

In case of losing the support at $ 14.95 (less likely scenario) the ground is clear to $ 10.13.

Technical analysis of the price of Polkadot after accumulating significant gains. Source: TradingView.

Short-term key levels

In the daily time frame we have today’s gains in the price of Polkadot, they are about to cross a lateral range, which would open the way to more purchases.

If the behavior continues as it is, marking increasingly higher lows, DOT will go looking for $ 20.61 in the near future. Higher up, the next resistance is at $ 25, an area where we will see the final test, to try to resume the major trend.

As I mentioned, in case the support created by the previous low is lost, the ground would be clear to $ 10.31.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

