Cryptocurrency : Polkadot (DOT) on Coinbase Pro!

Coinbase, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced in a blog post that Polkadot (DOT), has been listed on Coinbase Pro. Specifically, interested parties can begin depositing funds into their accounts.

As a fun fact, the addition of Polkadot (DOT) to the Coinbase Pro trading listings. It does not imply that the coin is listed on Coinbase.

Very importantly, Coinbase described Polkadot as a high-performance platform for cross-blockchain transactions. Also, that the DOT token acts as the Polkadot government token: it is used for stakeout and security.

«If at any time any of the new order lists does not comply with our bases for a healthy and orderly market. We can keep the book out of sight for a longer period of time. Or even suspend trading by adhering to our trading laws.

For its part, the Coinbase team invites you to be very attentive to the next announcements through the official channels. Since they will offer more details about it soon.

Polkadot (DOT) via Coinbase Pro

Indeed, in the publication made, it specified that the DOT deposits are already available. Although, commercial operations start from June 16. As long as the adequate liquidity conditions are met. Highlighting, that DOT will be available in jurisdictions that support Coinbase. Except Singapore.

Starting today, inbound transfers for DOT are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Wednesday June 16, if liquidity conditions are met. https://t.co/iWgfMf9B4x – Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 14, 2021

In fact, interested parties will be able to trade DOT for US dollars, British pounds and euros. Also, exchange the cryptocurrency for Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT).

Likewise, they made the clarification that as time goes by, different commercial operations will be enabled. Making it clear that more trading pairs will be enabled as the market for digital currency consolidates.

Additionally, Coinbase said in the official announcement that it would keep customers informed via the official Coinbase Pro Twitter account. Mainly, when each mentioned phase has passed in terms of order books for DOT.

It is worth mentioning that since the announcement, the DOT price has risen by a whopping 16% to touch $ 25.71.

Cryptocurrencies are incorporated

In addition to DOT, Coinbase Pro already has support for currencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT), Gitcoin (GTC), Enzyme Token (MLN). Also, Amp (AMP), Internet Computer (ICP), Cartesi (CTSI), iExec (RLC), Mirror Protocol (MIR), Tellor (TRB).

In the same way, there are Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH), Enjin Coin (ENJ), NKN (NKN), Origin Token (OGN), Ankr (ANKR). And, Curve DAO Token (CRV), Storj (STORJ), Cardano (ADA), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Polygon (MATIC) and SKALE (SKL), among others.

Finally, what do you think Polkadot (DOT) is added to Coinbase Pro? Let us know in the comment box.

By way of closing, I leave you this phrase by Edmund Burke: “It is in the interests of commerce that wealth is spread everywhere.”

