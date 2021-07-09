Cryptocurrency : Play the long game

Compartir

Directionless, low-volume conditions continue across the crypto landscape

In recent weeks, Bitcoin and the broader crypto complex have shown further weakness, and BTC’s price action failed to make sustained moves at the upper end of its recent 30-40k range as the market continues to absorb two. Main bearish drivers: (i) the huge disruption occurring in the mining industry as China bans virtually all mining operations within its borders; and (ii) increased signs of regulatory pressure threatening various sectors of the industry.

The selling pressure of Chinese miners liquidating the stakes to finance the closure and possible relocation of operations is certainly a valid reason for the current price action, as is the concern that market participants have with these higher prices. lows and the halving of the hashrate, leading to the perceived reduction. in the security of the network that provides said hashrate. Both factors are sure to disappear over time, and we expect the hash rate to rebound as supply chains reorganize and facilities in more favorable jurisdictions reach full capacity.

Interestingly, most of the losses in recent weeks have come from impatient short-term holders who are selling at a loss, as shown in the chart above Short-Term Fork – Expended Production Profit Ratio (SOPR), which calculates the USD value of when a UTXO is created compared to when it is subsequently spent. Losses are indicated with the production index below 1. Losses in recent days are on par with Covid’s massive sell-off event in March 2020. Warren Buffet once said that the stock market is a device. to transfer money from the impatient to the patient… We would say the same applies to virtually all asset classes, including crypto.

Overlaying the above narratives and chain indicators (which have not performed as well in recent months) with a traditional technical analysis, we can see that both the RSI and the LMACD are still trending down. Extrapolating the trajectory of these indicators, the continuation of the current weakness could be expected to persist throughout the summer, which could create an interesting fourth quarter, as the market adequately tests the validity of the stock-to-flow model. Until momentum has been broken to the upside (green trend lines below), bull market conditions will not potentially reset.

BTC / USD daily chart showing a clear downtrend in momentum, likely to conclude at the end of Q3

So, in short, it seems these last few weeks of suppressed prices are being driven by short-term holders realizing losses and capitulating along with the background of China-related mining news. From a TA perspective, this bear cycle does not appear to be exhausted yet, and requests for ~ $ 20k bitcoin can still be answered, however we remain somewhat more constructive than this and hope there will be significant support around the key. 27. Range of –29k.

A considerable challenge for the aforementioned short-term headlines, and indeed many newcomers to the market, is that most lack a sufficiently in-depth understanding of what is at stake here. Technology adoption is an investor’s game and requires the ability to look beyond hourly charts to form independent opinions and views on the progress of how technology is being adopted and its likely future. Additionally, true conviction requires a deep understanding of the drivers of value, something that is difficult to achieve with technical analysis alone, let alone the rabid short-termism we see today in the digital asset space.

Graph from GMI (source crypto.com World Bank) showing BTC and Internet adoption curves over time. BTC aims to reach 1 billion users by the end of 2023.

NYDIG acts as an excellent example of a company that understands the investment case for Bitcoin. We have discussed earlier in this Weekly how NYDIG has made positive moves by building an exclusive Bitcoin platform for institutional investors, and the recently published developments that focus on opening their platform to the huge US retail market are extremely optimistic. NYDIG’s moves are worth following as this type of development within the industry has the real potential to affect not only current sideways price action, but long-term price and adoption as well.

While we certainly do not doubt the contribution of Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy to the market, such a concentration of shareholder value focused on being a long asset combined with an often religious sense of Saylor’s views can be a significant turnoff for providers of conservative capital and services. It’s hard to appear credible in institutional circles when your company is almost 100% exposed to the rise and fall of one of the most volatile assets out there. Fanatics are often considered traditional finance persona non grata.

NYDIG is acting on its long-term Bitcoin conviction and has been quietly building the backend infrastructure that is required to access all financial markets in the US and beyond. Its aim does not appear to be educational with a series of public appearances evangelizing Bitcoin and its many innovative features a la Saylor. Like most institutional investors, they would not preach to the market about how investors should use leverage to buy Bitcoin or advertise their investment positions. Companies like NYDIG and Fidelity have the institutional credibility to interact with parts of the financial system that can make a real difference in the way that (initially) the traditional US financial system can access Bitcoin seamlessly and without having to leave. of your traditional banking infrastructure. From an investment perspective, the actions of long-term institutional capital allocators are good signs to watch.

Traders and speculators should take note of NYDIG’s most recent collaboration with Q2 Holdings, a US-listed company that provides secure cloud-based virtual banking solutions to approximately 30% of banks and credit unions. NYDIG’s institutional influence is critical in bringing these collaborations together, unlocking mass adoption in the US and beyond. Once integrated, NYDIG and Q2 will provide 18 million new users with the ability to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin within the existing financial system. Viewed another way, this is roughly 1/3 of Coinbase customers who have access to Bitcoin services if they wish, directly from their bank accounts.

Not long before the second quarter announcement, NYDIG also began quietly integrating with Fiserv, who, like the second quarter, will now offer Bitcoin investment services to large swaths of clients served by Fiserv technology. In addition to allowing clients using Fiserv technology to access Bitcoin, this collaboration will aim to bring Bitcoin rewards-based programs to their clients. Interest paid in Bitcoin? Refund in Bitcoin? As we’ve seen recently with Coinbase’s USDC Interest Accounts, the returns that can be generated in the crypto ecosystem are making their way into traditional finance.

Both of these news are important for retail adoption in the US and could trigger the demand shock needed to pull cryptocurrencies out of their current funk, but stories like this seem to go unreported. Back-end technology integration just isn’t sexy … Saylor’s $ 1 billion VWAP orders or Elon’s perennial shilling in dog-themed meme coins offer much more tempting click bait, for which naturally this tends to be what the market is talking about for the water cooler. But make no mistake, the real value that is added is, for many, largely hidden from view.

The progress of the integration of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related services in traditional finance is, of course, encouraging to see and receive news on bullish price action; However, cryptocurrency purists will be legitimately concerned about the walled garden that could be built as more value. it is introduced into the existing regulated financial system and is in the hands of regulated custodians rather than individuals. We have no doubt that NYDIG’s Robert Guttmen and Ross Steven understand Bitcoin very well, but we encourage Saylor’s swarm of cyber hornets to hold them accountable for the freedom-based ideologies of possibly the greatest technological invention of the 20th century. Cryptocurrency must empower the sovereign individual, and we better be careful not to accidentally rebuild a replica of the existing financial system.

Weekly performance of cryptocurrencies: July 8, 2021. Source www.bitgur.com