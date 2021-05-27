Cryptocurrency : PlanB makes an optimistic analysis on the realized capitalization of Bitcoin

Recently, the analyst known as PlanB released some of its future estimates for Bitcoin. For this, it used as a fundamental basis the data of the realized capitalization of Bitcoin. Here’s what he said and what this is all about.

Who is PlanB?

For those who do not know it yet, PlanB is a recognized personality within the world of cryptocurrencies. He is very popular on Twitter, as he has more than 525,500 followers there. His Twitter username is @ 100trillionUSD.

He is also an institutional investor from the Netherlands, who has worked in both legal and quantitative finance. Currently this analyst is an investment manager for a fund with a balance sheet of several billion dollars.

Its great popularity in the cryptocurrency market is mainly attributed to the creation of the Bitcoin Stock to Flow (S2F) model, with which price predictions based on the scarcity of this asset are made. Stock to Flow is not only applied to BTC, it is also used to quantify the value of precious metals and other assets.

Now that you know who it is, we could jump right into the post he recently made, and what PlanB thinks can happen with the realized capitalization of Bitcoin.

What was that he say?

The analyst expressed the following: “The realized capitalization of Bitcoin (…) is US $ 23K. Every day, the BTC exceeds $ 23K, the maximum limit made increases. In 2013, the realized limit increased from <$ 10 to $ 300. In 2017, the realized limit increased from $ 300 to $ 5000. Then at $ 23K we have a way to go in my opinion.

Graph of the realized capitalization of Bitcoin, with a sample of the weekly moving average of the last 200 weeks. Source: PlanB

Realized capitalization is the average cost price of all 18.7M BTC that exist today. Therefore realized capitalization has increased gradually over time, and PlanB considers that the fact that it is currently at US $ 23K is something that cannot be ignored. By mentioning the previous realized capitalizations and their evolution, you are indicating that there is a lot of bullish expectation about the future of Bitcoin.

The figure is calculated by taking the price at which each Bitcoin was last traded and the size of each trade, then multiplying them together. In such a way that the realized capitalization is an alternative way to calculate the value of Bitcoin, different from the conventional market capitalization.

