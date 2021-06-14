Cryptocurrency : Pieter Hasekamp: “The Netherlands must ban Bitcoin»

The Netherlands (also known as the Netherlands) should ban Bitcoin mining, trading and holding. This was said by the director of the Dutch Office for Economic Analysis of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Pieter Hasekamp. Specifically, he published an essay titled: “The Netherlands Must Ban Bitcoin.”

Very important, Pieter Hasekamp, ​​expresses that Bitcoin does not fulfill any of the three functions of money. And, it is useful for criminals.

Similarly, several countries are now taking steps to curb the Bitcoin boom, due to the damaging consequences. For example, fraud, criminal use, gambling addiction, financial instability, not to mention the huge waste of energy in production.

By the way, this week it was announced that after a previous trade ban, China is now also blocking Bitcoin accounts on social media.

Netherlands should ban Bitcoin

In this regard, Pieter Hasekamp lists an extensive list of reasons why the Dutch government should impose an immediate ban on mining, trading and owning Bitcoin. This could cause the price to plummet, because Bitcoin “has no intrinsic value and is only valuable because others can accept it.”

Likewise, he argued that any cryptocurrency cannot fulfill any of the three functions of money. As a unit of account, means of payment and store of value.

He also cited other arguments against Bitcoin. As security concerns, the risks of fraud and scams. Arguing, that cryptocurrency is a useful tool for criminal agents.

Stop the crypto uproar

In any case, Pieter Hasekamp, ​​said that the Netherlands has lagged behind countries that have moved to curb the crypto uproar in recent years.

‘Dutch regulators tried to tighten supervision of trading platforms, but without much success. The Central Planning Office pointed out the risks in 2018, but concluded that strict regulation was not yet necessary.

Furthermore, in his essay, Pieter Hasekamp cited Gresham’s Law, a monetary principle that states that overvalued currency, or “bad money,” tends to drive legally undervalued currency or “good money” out of circulation. Qualifying Bitcoin as bad money.

Hasekamp argued that Gresham’s Law could work in the opposite way with Bitcoin: “Cryptocurrencies demonstrate all the characteristics of ‘bad money’: unclear origin, uncertain valuation, shady trading practices. Has Gresham’s Law returned? No, on the contrary. Cryptocurrencies are not used in regular payment transactions. Bad money disappears from circulation because no one wants to accept it anymore.

As a curious fact he expressed: «Gresham’s Law is replaced by Newton’s Law: what goes up must come down. The final collapse of the crypto bubble is inevitable.

To end his essay, Pieter Hasekamp said: ‘The Netherlands must act now. Or the consequences will be too great. Is he right? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Carla Montero: “Sometimes prohibition is the best propaganda.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related