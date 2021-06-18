Cryptocurrency : Peter Schiff complains about Bitcoin’s advance

Crypto skeptics have always been an important part of the crypto community. And it is that, when it comes to products as polarizing as Bitcoin, it is normal that there are detractors of its existence, as well as constant debates between them and the defenders of the cryptocurrency. And now, who is without a doubt the biggest crypto skeptic of all, Peter Schiff, complains about the advance of Bitcoin in the Tweet of the day:

Proving that @CNBC is totally beholden to its #Bitcoin advertisers, during an interview the CEO of GM was just asked if GM had any plans to start accepting payment in Bitcoin. What an asinine question to ask the CEO of a major company. CNBC has an agenda and it’s not honest news! – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 16, 2021

Bitcoin infuriates Peter Schiff

During the last few months, the crypto world has experienced one of its most important periods of accelerated expansion since its birth. This thanks to the adoption of Bitcoin by institutional investors around the world, who have begun to invest large sums of money in the cryptocurrency, increasing the demand for it, and therefore its price.

This has not only boosted the price of Bitcoin, but also the interest and price of other cryptocurrencies. Allowing the development of the decentralized finance sector, non-fungible tokens (NFT), as well as other crypto assets such as Binance Coin. Which has led to cryptocurrencies beginning to occupy a more important place in our lives, and of course, in the media.

Thanks to this, during a recent interview with the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, on CNBC, the interviewer asked the executive if the company plans to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment. Following this decision in the footsteps of his rival Tesla. A question that has unleashed the antipathy of Peter Schiff, who complains about the advance of Bitcoin in the media through his Twitter account:

“Demonstrating that CNBC is fully committed to its Bitcoin advertisers, during an interview the GM CEO was just asked if she has any plans to start accepting Bitcoin payments. What an absurd question for the CEO of a large company. CNBC has an agenda and this is not honest news! “

However, and despite the annoyance it causes in Peter Schiff, it is likely that the media will begin to take more and more account of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This as they become more important to the international economy.

