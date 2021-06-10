Key facts:

With Trujillo, there are already four Peruvian cities with physical 9780Bitcoin.com stores.

The exchange has expansion plans even outside of Peru.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

A new physical store for the sale of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies opened its doors in Peru. The new 9780bitcoin.com headquarters is located in the city of Trujillo and it is already the fourth in the chain.

With this new headquarters, 9780Bitcoin.com already has a presence in the capital, Lima, Arequipa, Cusco and now in Trujillo. This city was chosen as the headquarters because it is the third city with the largest population in the South American country. “It was our next goal in terms of expansion,” said Sergio Rivera Velarde, CEO of 9780Bitcoin.com in contact with CriptoNoticias.

The store opened in mid-May. According to Rivera Velarde, the Trujillo headquarters is not simply “just another store.” In her, They have signed up for the establishment format that they would like to have throughout their chain.

Attention windows converge there for transactions with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and what Rivera classifies as “advisory platforms.” The final intention is to advance in new business models in view of its expansion plan and the constitution of a “crypto bank,” the executive said.

In addition to its physical stores for the sale of cryptocurrencies, 9780Bitcoin.com has the service through its website. When they barely had two physical exchange houses, a fact reported in CriptoNoticias a couple of years ago, they handled less than a dozen cryptocurrencies. Now your website shows about 200 assets available.

At the Trujillo headquarters, 9780Bitcoin.com includes “advisory platforms.” Source: 9780Bitcoin.com.

9780Bitcoin.com expansion

The expansion is not only the expansion of supported cryptocurrencies or the opening of more physical stores in Peruvian territory. The exchange aims to offer a greater “range of financial solutions.”

In this vein, they seek the constitution of a “crypto bank.” Namely, add custody of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for your clients.

We see the custody of bitcoin as something necessary, especially for the adoption by people who are at great risk when using a native wallet and who, either due to negligence or some hacker attack, lose possession of their cryptocurrencies. Sergio Rivera Velarde, CEO of 9780Bitcoin.com.

Rivera added that in their custody proposal they include “replicating the layers of documentary security and physical person registration, which today are had in traditional banking.”

Further, plan to expand outside Peruvian borders in the coming months, for which they are “taking special care with regard to the legal framework.” Likewise, 9780Bitcoin.com works on adapting its business model for each market in particular.

Interest in bitcoin grows in Peru

As he had already assured at the end of the year in an interview with our newspaper, Rivera Velarde reiterated on this occasion that the South American country is experiencing increasing interest from citizens towards bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies.

[En Perú] Bitcoin adoption is moving from users with a specialized profile to users with an increasingly common profile, who decide to save in Bitcoin, which we consider the best option. Thus we see how people who are not necessarily very familiar with technology, discover the potential that Bitcoin has to benefit them financially and decide to embrace it as a form of investment. Sergio Rivera Velarde, 9780Bitcoin.com.

9780Bitcoin.com has experienced an increase in transactions in recent times, like other exchanges, like Buda, have recently reported.

In the executive’s eyes, this is because “the market is taking advantage of this moment,” with the market experiencing strong price movements. “We assume that this is due to the euphoria of the moment, but considering the history of Bitcoin it will quickly stabilize and we will return to our average transaction levels,” reflected Rivera Velarde.