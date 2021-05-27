Cryptocurrency : PayPal users enjoy cryptocurrency withdrawals in wallets of their choice

PayPal has announced that users can now withdraw their cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets.

Until now, users can only buy and sell crypto assets on the platform. However, this move by the payments giant has got users excited as they now have a bit of freedom regarding how they spend their crypto assets.

Make the whole process as open as possible

PayPal’s vice president of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, José Fernandez da Ponte, stated that the company decided that it was very important to open the whole process. He said at a conference on crypto,

We want to make it as open as possible and we want to give our consumers a choice.

He added that PayPal wants to give users more freedom regarding how they want to pay with their crypto. Users should be able to take the crypto they acquired from the platform to any destination of their choice.

However, a date has not been chosen as to when the new feature will be implemented. But based on the timeline of past changes, it should take a few months before the new change takes effect. When PayPal first announced its support for crypto, it took several months before it was implemented. It is believed that the new feature may take so long before users can start enjoying it.

Too early to consider launching Stablecoin

In recent weeks, there have been rumors about a possible stablecoin launch on PayPal. Ponte also answered questions about the rumor. He said it was still too early for PayPal to start considering such a matter, considering that it only recently began offering encryption services on its portal.

However, the new feature could fuel another wave of purchases, as users will now be able to move assets freely from the platform.