Cryptocurrency : PayPal users can withdraw cryptocurrencies to external wallets

The adoption of cryptocurrencies by PayPal appears to be growing. Specifically, PayPal will allow users to withdraw their cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets.

To this end, the news, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, comes seven months after PayPal first enabled cryptocurrency purchases on its platform.

PayPal users will be able to withdraw cryptocurrencies

Consequently, PayPal, the operating company of one of the largest digital payment systems internationally. He announced that it will incorporate support so that users who handle cryptocurrencies through its products can send and receive said funds to external wallets.

Indeed, PayPal users will be able to send their cryptocurrencies to other wallets. Instead of just keeping them in PayPal or selling them for fiat currency so you can withdraw them, great news for your users!

According to what was expressed during a conference at the Consensus event. The head of the Blockchain and cryptocurrency management for PayPal, José Fernández da Ponte, assured that this is part of the company’s plans to handle a much more open approach. Thus, consumers have a greater variety of options when it comes to managing their cryptocurrencies.

“PayPal wants its customers to bring their cryptocurrencies, and that they can use them in commercial operations. And we want them to also be able to take the digital currencies they bought and send them to the destination of their choice.

In addition, he added: “We understand that there is more utility for these tokens if they can be moved. So we are definitely exploring how we can allow people to transfer cryptocurrencies to and from their PayPal addresses.

As a curious fact, these new properties will be available for PayPal and Venmo soon, but no exact date was offered. Nor other data related to the mechanisms used to manage transactions from their products.

However, it is something similar to PayPal’s decision to allow cryptocurrency purchases. Implementation of the new feature could be gradual and location-based.

The use of cryptocurrencies is growing rapidly

In fact, the adoption of cryptocurrencies by PayPal seems to be a defined strategy. Which considers that cryptocurrency use cases grow rapidly over time.

In this regard, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman believes that we will see a tremendous decline in the use of cash over the next decade.

«All elements of payment methods will reach mobile phones. Credit cards as an element of payment will disappear and telephones will be used. Because a phone can add much more value than just being able to touch the credit card. “

He also added: “We have a tremendous amount of really great results tactically underway with our cryptocurrency efforts.”

I close with this phrase by James Cash Penney: “Growth is never by chance. It is the result of forces working together.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related