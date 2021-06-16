Cryptocurrency : Paul Tudor Jones: Bitcoin is a certainty and it is 100% safe

Finally Bitcoin managed to reach US $ 40k again, with some slight variations. However, it is too early to say that the bull market is back or not. On the other hand, for some like Paul Tudor Jones, the only safe thing in the Bitcoin environment is the cryptocurrency itself.

Jones is mostly referring to the underlying shielded code, or the crypto technology behind Bitcoin. Thanks to this, the billionaire investor has allocated up to 5% of his wealth to BTC. According to him, a good practice is to hold assets in commodities, cash, gold, and cryptocurrencies.

Paul Tudor Jones: again defends Bitcoin

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones has made headlines in the past for publicly giving Bitcoin the thumbs up. However, he also highlighted that he believes Bitcoin may be even better than gold, and labeled the cryptocurrency as “the fastest horse in the race against inflation” in May 2020.

Now he’s back with more commentary on the cryptocurrency, revealing that it now has equal parts gold, cash, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Jones says each is holding in increments of 5%, with the rest on hold waiting to see what the Fed and the rest of the central banks do next.

Why do you like BTC?

The reason he likes investing in this cryptocurrency so much is because “Bitcoin is math,” as he recently mentioned. ‘Mathematics has been around for thousands of years. Two plus two will be equal to four and it will be for the next two thousand years, “he said. «I like the idea of ​​investing in something that is reliable, consistent, honest, and one hundred percent safe.». Therefore, for him, Bitcoin represents a certainty.

Using the Biden and Trump administration as an example along with the Fed, Jones asks if we can have the same certainty in human nature. “The answer time and time again has been no, as history has shown that money is regularly debased by the governments that issue it.”

Do you think Paul Tudor Jones’ reasoning about Bitcoin is correct? Do you share their ideas? Tell us in the comments.

