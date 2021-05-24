Cryptocurrency : Paul Krugman talks about Bitcoin

Within the academic world, Paul Krugman is one of the most respected and admired economists. His textbooks are used by economics students at Universities in all countries, and his articles are followed with great attention by the markets. Therefore, now that Paul Krugman talks about Bitcoin in a recent New York Times article, we bring you the most important of it.

Paul Krugman doesn’t trust Bitcoin

From the beginning of his article, Paul Krugman talks about Bitcoin making it very clear that he does not trust BTC, nor the other cryptocurrencies. Thus, he mentions that despite the attempts of members of the crypto community to improve the capabilities of cryptocurrencies, and make them an object of daily use for society. Until now, despite being a relatively old technology, Bitcoin has not managed to achieve the basic attributes of money, such as the ability to be used to acquire goods and services.

Twelve years is an eon in information technology time. Venmo, which I can use to pay restaurant bills, buy fresh fruit from sidewalk kiosks, and much more, was also introduced in 2009. Apple introduced its first generation iPad in 2010. Zoom began to be used in 2012. When a technology becomes as old as cryptocurrencies, we hope that it has become part of the fabric of everyday life or that it has been abandoned for not being successful.

On the contrary, what has been seen is the opposite, according to Krugman. Thus, payments with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are not associated with normal purchases of goods and services. But to criminal operations, such as the payment of the ransom against Colonial Pipeline, or money laundering. Which would cast doubt on the usefulness of Bitcoin for society, as a technological instrument that can satisfy a need that fiat money does not satisfy.

Why do they keep buying?

However, despite the situation described by Paul Krugman, people continue to buy millions of dollars in Bitcoin. Whereupon Krugman gives two explanations. The first of them is the ability that according to him crypto enthusiasts have to build a narrative. Using technological terms to convince people that a relatively old technology like Blockchain is the future.

Second, there would be people’s distrust of centralized fiat money. Something that Krugman refers to as the “libertarian ridiculousness” of people who believe that fiat money will collapse at any moment. Yet ‘Great Britain, whose currency was still standing the last time I looked, left the gold standard 90 years ago. But who keeps the score?

Thus, for Krugman the best comparison that can be made of Bitcoin is with a ponzi scheme. In which, people keep entering the market solely because it is on the rise and others have made quick profits from it. Therefore, its engine would be essentially speculative. However, Paul Krugman does not consider that Bitcoin must necessarily fall, making a comparison with gold:

Considering all this, are cryptocurrencies heading towards a definite decline? Not necessarily. One fact that makes even crypto skeptics like myself ponder is the durability of gold as a high-value asset. Gold, after all, suffers from pretty much the same problems as Bitcoin. People may think of it as money, but it lacks any attribute of a useful currency: In reality, it cannot be used for transactions (…) and its purchasing power has been extremely unstable (…) It is conceivable that one or two cryptocurrencies somehow achieve similar longevity. ‘

