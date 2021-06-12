Cryptocurrency : Party of the president of Spain Pedro Sánchez proposes to create a public cryptocurrency

The Spanish Socialist Workers Party, whose main reference is the current president Pedro Sánchez, promotes the creation of a public cryptocurrency issued by the Bank of Spain. The proposal was presented in the Congress of Deputies.

In the draft bill sent by the PSOE, the party promotes the evaluation of the feasibility of a public digital currency (known by its acronym in English as CBDC, acronym for Central Bank Digital Currency). This currency would be linked to the price of the euro and would be the first of its kind in Europe.

Globally, the Bahamas Islands own the Sand Dollar, a cryptocurrency available since 2020, and China also has a prominent CBDC project. Even the European Central Bank has a project to implement the digital euro as the single currency in the Eurozone. Of all of them, according to international studies, the Bahamas cryptocurrency is considered the most advanced in the world so far, especially due to its availability to the public.

The reasons behind the request are based on the “financial stability” that – according to the authors of the project – this CBDC could grant. In addition, it is emphasized that this would lead to “recovering the character of money as a public good and under democratic control.”

Likewise, other fundamentals are added, such as the offer of a public alternative to “the rise of new forms of digital payment,” many of which escape banking regulation, says the project. In the same vein, it is explained that this would facilitate financial inclusion of certain social sectors that today do not have this service, and also that it would represent a solution to “the decline in the use of cash.”

To differentiate this public cryptocurrency from the private ones – such as bitcoin (BTC) -, Spanish legislators highlight the “high price volatility” of the latter, as well as “their significant environmental impact.”

Regarding the latter, the proponents follow a discursive line that is currently under debate and that assumes that cryptocurrency mining causes environmental damage. However, there are investigations and statements by the main players in this sector that argue otherwise and affirm that mining promotes the use of renewable energy.

Likewise, a “third problem” is added, which would be “the possibility of anonymity that these cryptocurrencies offer, which facilitates their use in illicit activities and tax evasion.” In this sense, the design of CBDCs provides for anonymity that is reduced as transaction amounts increase. It should also be clarified that bitcoin is not anonymous, but a pseudonym, as explained in the Cryptopedia of this medium.

The Bank of Spain studies creating its CBDC

Beyond this parliamentary initiative, the Central Bank had already made public its interest in digital currencies official in May 2021. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the most important bank in the European country published an analysis on the benefits of a currency of this style in its Financial Stability Magazine no. 40, which included its efficiency, transparency and greater traceability of operations.

Even other organizations of the Spanish State have expressed their inclination to adopt blockchain technology to make their tasks more efficient. For example, the Ministry of Economy is working on a new method of processing stock transactions through the blockchain. This, as reported by this media, would allow reducing transaction times and commissions for intermediaries involved in this activity.