Cryptocurrency : Paraguayan Congressmen Propose New Bitcoin Bill

Following the leak of the Bitcoin bill released to the public on Tuesday, Paraguayan Congressman Carlitos Rejala and his partner’s politicians have created the bill and are ready to propose to congress the regulation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in this South American country. , according to local media. TheStreet Crypto report on Wednesday.

According to the report, the aim of the new bill is “to regulate the production and commercialization of cryptocurrencies.”

Actors intending to perform cryptocurrency mining are requested to obtain virtual asset mining licenses; These mining operations will also be approved and supervised by the authority. The legislation will categorize mining activities as an “innovative and voter-intensive industry”.

Rejala welcomed the proposal on Twitter, saying that the proposal will allow Paraguaya to gain an advantage from this virtual currency, describing it as a competitive industry and planning to lead sustainable Bitcoin mining by “safeguarding and optimizing renewable energy.”

” At last the great day has come. The future is now #Bitcoin. “

However, the market tends to remain cautious and polarized on the new bill. “It is important to see if the actual bill turns out to be ‘crypto-friendly’ because, in some cases, governments have promised to regulate crypto, but the current legislation was underdeveloped and subjected companies and individuals to undue scrutiny.” Kirill Suslov, CEO of the TabTrader trading app, said.

On the other hand, “Being regulated (the bill) should eliminate risk for investors, making it easier to attract capital,” said Ruud Feltkamp, ​​CEO of cryptocurrency trading robot Cryptohopper.

The market is also concerned about the issue of the circulation of Bitcoin. About 90% of existing Bitcoins have not been converted to fiat currency in over a year, according to the JPMorgan report, which was first cited by Bloomberg. Most of the Bitcoin that people own could be kept in virtual crypto wallets, which means that a large part is not being converted to fiat currencies and is locked in illiquid entities.

Image Source: Shutterstock