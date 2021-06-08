Cryptocurrency : Paraguay is planning a project related to Bitcoin

The member of the country’s National Congress, Carlos Antonio Rejala Helman, has said that he will be working on a project related to cryptocurrencies this week. Specifically, that Paraguay is planning a project related to Bitcoin. And, you could also have PayPal payments on board.

In fact, in a tweet, Carlos Rejala announced that Paraguay needs to move forward. All this, after the presentation of a bill from the government of El Salvador to Congress, to convert Bitcoin into legal tender in the country.

As if that were not enough, this deputy has described himself as the “Paraguayan Bukele” and is known for his support for the president of El Salvador. His pinned post on Twitter is a message addressed to Bukele that says “Thank you for your example.”

Currently, there are no laws that prohibit Paraguayans from buying or selling cryptocurrencies. However, Paraguay’s Secretariat for the Prevention of Money or Property Laundering (SEPRELAD) issued an order that obliges national exchanges to report suspicious transactions.

Paraguay plans a project with Bitcoin

In particular, the representative of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay, Carlos “Carlitos” Rejala, updated his profile photo on Twitter. And, he added laser eyes to the image when he made an announcement implying that Bitcoin could be considered legal tender soon.

«As I said a long time ago, our country needs to advance hand in hand with the new generation. The moment has come, our moment. This week we begin with an important project to innovate Paraguay in front of the world! ”

As I was saying a long time ago, our country needs to advance hand in hand with the new generation.

The moment has come, our moment.

This week we start with an important project to innovate Paraguay in front of the world! The real to the moon 🚀 # btc & #paypal pic.twitter.com/ZMRJgAIxgO – Carlitos Rejala 🙏🇵🇾🙌 (@carlitosrejala) June 7, 2021

As a curious fact, although there are no important details about the project hinted by Rejala, it coincided with the moment of the announcement made by Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, during the Bitcoin 2021 Conference.

“Next week I will send a bill to Congress that will make Bitcoin legal tender.”

Likewise, Nayib Bukele also said that the transition from Bitcoin to legal tender could help facilitate new jobs. And allow greater financial inclusion.

“In the short term, this will create jobs and help bring financial inclusion to thousands of people outside of the formal economy.”

Does Panama join El Salvador?

In short, the trend of Bitcoin adoption in Latin America has spread to El Salvador, Paraguay and now Panama. Specifically, Panamanian Congressman Gabriel Silva commented on El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as a currency today on Twitter and asked Panama to do the same.

Silva said that Panama cannot be left behind. And that the country must support cryptocurrency to be a center for technology and entrepreneurship.

This is important. And Panama cannot be left behind. If we want to be a true technology and entrepreneurship hub, we have to support cryptocurrencies We will be preparing a proposal to present at the Assembly. If you are interested in building it, you can contact me https://t.co/yiAzPpD9nj – Gabriel Silva (@ gabrielsilva8_7) June 7, 2021

In closing, in an attempt to protect their economy from inflation, countries like Paraguay and El Salvador have realized that Bitcoin could be a solution. Will they be right? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Santosh Kalwar: “Bitcoin is the stellar and most useful mutual trust system ever created.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related