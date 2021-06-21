Cryptocurrency : Paraguay follows El Salvador in presenting a Bitcoin bill

As confirmed by Paraguay’s national deputy, Carlitos Rejala, there are plans to discuss the formal legalization of Bitcoin next month.

Since El Salvador took the progressive step of recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender, politicians in other Latin American countries have also signaled a similar intention.

So far, on the list of potentials to legalize BTC are Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

This undoubtedly represents a huge boost for cryptocurrency in general. But as the slights of the IMF and World Bank demonstrate, the path to mass adoption will not be easy.

Paraguay to discuss Bitcoin adoption next month

Since February of this year, the use of red “laser eyes” has gained popularity to signify support for Bitcoin. The origin of this meme is unclear, but it is part of a push to push the value of Bitcoin to $ 100,000.

Several politicians from the aforementioned countries have added red laser eyes to their photos on social media. Among them, the national deputy of Paraguay Carlitos Rejala.

As news leaked that El Salvador legalized Bitcoin earlier this month, Rejala posted a message referring to the importance of embracing technological innovations.

He added that Paraguay is working on a project that involves Bitcoin and PayPal to make this happen.

“As I said a long time ago, our country needs to advance hand in hand with the new generations. The moment has come, our moment. This week we start with an important project to innovate Paraguay in front of the world! The real one to the moon #btc & # paypal ”.

On Thursday, Rejala tweeted that he plans to introduce legislation on Bitcoin next month. At the moment, the exact details of what this entails are scarce. Observers widely expect Paraguay to emulate El Salvador’s legal tender bill.

El Salvador faces opposition

Since Bitcoin gained parallel currency status in El Salvador, both the IMF and the World Bank have voiced their disapproval of it.

An IMF spokesperson said this interferes with El Salvador’s loan request. President Bukele is seeking a $ 1 billion loan to cover the budget deficit stemming from the pandemic.

“The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis.”

Similarly, when requesting technical assistance for the implementation of Bitcoin in the country, the World Bank said that environmental and transparency issues prevent them from getting involved.

“Although the government approached us for assistance on bitcoin, it is not something the World Bank can support given the transparency and environmental deficiencies.”

Commenting on the situation, Max Keizer said that Paraguay’s plans are further proof that the end is near for sh * tcoiners and the IMF, adding that this is something that can be intuited.