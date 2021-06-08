Cryptocurrency : Panama and Paraguay would follow in the footsteps of El Salvador in the adoption of bitcoin

El Salvador’s decision, to adjust its legislation to adopt bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender, is resounding in other latitudes of Latin America. Now congressmen from Panama and Paraguay have revealed that they will propose bills to make cryptocurrency part of their financial system and monetary policy.

For Panamanian deputy Gabriel Silva, El Salvador’s decision could open a new path of technological development, so his country should take similar actions. The legislator assured this Monday, June 7, that propose legislation that encourages the use of cryptocurrencies.

“This is important and Panama cannot be left behind. If we want to be a true technology and entrepreneurship hub, we have to support cryptocurrencies. We will be preparing a proposal to present at the Assembly. If you are interested in building it, you can contact me, ”Silva published through a Twitter account.

Following the same tone as Silva, Paraguayan deputy Carlos Rejala defended a potential adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The legislator assured that Paraguay could benefit from the ecosystem of digital assets and its market of two trillion dollars, which would serve to improve the sending of remittances and the arrival of new investments, for example.

According to Rejala, Paraguayan Gross Domestic Product could increase to double digits if Bitcoin-related companies start investing in the country. “It is important to start talking and, above all, do things that boost the financial system with projects that link governments with global innovations that benefit more people,” said the Guaraní parliamentarian.

Argentina and Brazil would move closer to bitcoin

While from Panama and Paraguay voices begin to sound of a potential adoption of bitcoin, in Argentina and Brazil some deputies are beginning to show their sympathy for the cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto.

In the Amazon nation, legislator Fabio Ostermann updated his Twitter profile with a image wearing laser eyes or “laser eyes” in support of bitcoin. Ostermann was followed by Congressman Gilson Marques who also made his change public and added the hashtags #bitcoin and #tothemoon in reference to an increase in the price of BTC.

In Argentina, the change to laser eyes was made by parliamentarian Francisco Sánchez, deputy for Neuquén. After updating his profile on the social network, the official shared a message saying: “I can’t believe it, but that’s the way it is.”

Latin American politicians wear laser eyes in support of Bitcoin. From left right: Carlos Rejala, Fabio Ostermann, Gilson Marques and Francisco Sánchez.

Unlike the pronouncement of the legislators of Panama and Paraguay, in the case of Brazilians and Argentina, no detail was given on potential proposals to adopt bitcoin as legal currency in their jurisdictions. However, their display of their endorsement of BTC draws attention as they could pave the way for more favorable laws related to cryptocurrency.

Last Saturday, June 5, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that his country would begin to travel a regulatory path that would allow it to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, an event reported by CriptoNoticias. This week he would introduce the legislative proposal to Congress. The announcement was followed by a symbolic endorsement by several deputies of the country, including the president of Congress, who updated their Twitter profiles with images using laser eyes.

Congressmen Rubén Flores, Ernesto Castro, William Soriano and Caleb Navarro also sport laser eyes. Source: Andreas Lehmann.