Cryptocurrency : Over 46 million Americans own Bitcoin

Despite the fact that around the world there are still doubts about the future of cryptocurrencies. Especially after the latest drop in the price of Bitcoin, losing much of the gains made in recent months. For the population worldwide, every day it makes more sense to put part of their savings in the crypto market. This being precisely the reason why more than 46 million Americans own Bitcoin, as Documenting Bitcoin comments in the Tweet of the day:

Americans believe in Bitcoin

The last few months have been one of accomplishments for Bitcoin. Not only because of the increase in the price of the cryptocurrency, but because, beyond that, BTC has managed to change the perception that the public had about the crypto world. Which, until now, if it was not unknown, at least if it was misunderstood by a large majority of the population. Going to become today one of the most valued financial assets in the world.

A process that has not only occurred within traditional financial markets, where large institutional investors have begun to demand Bitcoin en masse. If not, especially among the population, which is also buying BTC as a means of saving. Especially in the face of recent fears of a major rise in inflation in the United States.

Thanks to this, in developing countries such as Turkey, Argentina or Nigeria, it is normal for the inhabitants to own cryptocurrencies. But, what until now had only been normal in these countries, is also becoming a trend in the developed world. There are currently more than 46 million Americans who own Bitcoin, according to a NYDIG study:

“46 million Americans now own Bitcoin”.

This is not a minor data, especially after the recent drop in the price of Bitcoin. Well, behind him would be the trust that millions of US citizens have placed in cryptocurrencies. Which could be an important factor that reboots the price of Bitcoin in the medium term.

